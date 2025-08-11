Corpsman Up: Naval Medical Research Command Medical Tech Administers Emergency Aid Mid-Flight; Receives Award for Actions

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SILVER SPRING, Md. (Aug. 11, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Alvin Ciasico, with Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), receives the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Capt. Franca Jones, Commander, NMRC. Ciasico was recognized for responding to an unconscious airline passenger while traveling to the Philippines with his daughter in July, and providing emergency first response care. NMRC, headquarters of Navy Medicine Research & Development, is engaged in a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health, readiness and lethality, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, operational mission support and epidemiology. (U.S. Navy Photo by Sidney Hinds/ released)