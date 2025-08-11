Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corpsman Up: Naval Medical Research Command Medical Tech Administers Emergency Aid Mid-Flight; Receives Award for Actions

    SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2025

    Photo by Sidney Hinds 

    Naval Medical Research Command

    SILVER SPRING, Md. (Aug. 11, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Alvin Ciasico, with Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), receives the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Capt. Franca Jones, Commander, NMRC. Ciasico was recognized for responding to an unconscious airline passenger while traveling to the Philippines with his daughter in July, and providing emergency first response care. NMRC, headquarters of Navy Medicine Research & Development, is engaged in a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health, readiness and lethality, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, operational mission support and epidemiology. (U.S. Navy Photo by Sidney Hinds/ released)

