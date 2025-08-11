Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Military Community and Family Policy Explores Latest Exchange Operations at Dan Daniel Distribution Center

Photo By Zachary Wright | DASD for MC&FP Stephen B. Simmons, center in tie, with Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull...... read more read more Photo By Zachary Wright | DASD for MC&FP Stephen B. Simmons, center in tie, with Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull (center, yellow shirt) and others during Simmons' Aug. 4 visit to the Dan Daniel Distribution Center. Pictured, from left: Exchange Deputy Director/CFO/EVP Brad Bingham; Logistics Vice President Morgan Meeks; Chief Operating Officer/EVP Marla Randolph; Assistant DDDC Manager Ron Willis; DDDC Manager David Hill; Supply Chain Transportation Vice President Fred Hannah; Mr. Simmons; EVP/CIO Chad Lucas; Mr. Shull; Associate Director, Business Policy, Morale, Welfare and Recreation and Resale Policy Pyper Brenner; Program Analyst, Business Policy, MC&FP Scott Peabody; Director, Morale, Welfare and Recreation and Resale Policy Glenn Garrison; MAJ Todd Castles, Mr. Shull's Executive Officer; Logistics EVP Alan French; Military OneSource Outreach Program Manager Erin King; Corporate Policy Vice President Brad Nisbett; SVP, Brand Marketing Sandi Lute; Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Gregg Cox; EVP/Corporate Communication Officer Judd Anstey; and DASD MC&FP Executive Assistant Matthew Alvarado. see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Stephen B. Simmons, deputy assistant secretary of defense for Military Community and Family Policy, and other MC&FP leaders visited the Army & Air Force Exchange’s Dan Daniel Distribution Center (DDDC) on Aug. 4 to see in action the results of the Exchange’s sustained focus on efficiencies and process improvement.



Appointed to the DASD for MC&FP position in June, Simmons oversees initiatives to strengthen military families, enhance Quality of Life, and foster resilience, readiness, and lethality within the armed forces and military communities.



With decades of leadership experience spanning military service, corporate operations, and Veteran advocacy, Simmons began his career in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve in 2005, rising to the rank of major while serving in various roles that included deployments to Iraq, leading disaster relief efforts, and pioneering personnel and retention strategies at Headquarters Marine Corps.



The Exchange’s Director/CEO Tom Shull, an Army Veteran who attained the rank of major before pursuing a highly successful career leading, transforming and growing large commercial retail businesses, provided a detailed tour of the Exchange’s largest distribution center, a 1.4-million square-foot facility which employs nearly 650 associates.



Opened in 1988, the DDDC ships 11.3 million cases annually and stocks $100 million in inventory. Nearly 40 Exchange motor vehicle operators make critical deliveries to military installations across 20 states, leveraging the DDDC’s 45 tractors and 475 trailers to cover 2.5 million miles annually.



The MC&FP team received briefings from Exchange logistics, shipping, receiving, e-commerce, military clothing, inventory storage, and other subject matter experts, including multiple efforts specific to the role of automation and emerging technologies to further increase productivity and decrease costs.



Among the most significant innovations is a new “goods-to-person” shuttle system that drastically streamlines picking and packing shipments for deliveries. The system’s automated carts and conveyors are expected to increase throughput and accuracy while driving costs down.



An automated “right-sized packaging” machine customizes box sizes to each online ShopMyExchange.com order, optimizing the number of items shipped on the same sized pallet.



“All of this is a game changer,” Simmons said. “It’s all about efficiency and cost reduction, which goes straight to troops and their families.”



The tour was capped with a stop at fleet transportation where Simmons was briefed on how the Exchange is leveraging real-time technology to track drivers and trailers, monitor weather and traffic and create the most efficient routes and loadouts, maximizing trailer capacity utilization.



Simmons also toured one of the Exchange’s 22 mobile field Exchanges (MFEs), a 53-foot store on wheels that is quickly deployed to disaster zones, contingency locations, training exercises and other challenging or contested environments.



“These MFEs are special,” Simmons said. “If our goal is to communicate readiness and lethality to troops in combat, this is the perfect way to do it.



“Something that might seem minuscule to us like just getting a fresh razor is huge—little things like that can make their [service members] lives a whole lot better.”



Shull and Simmons both stressed the importance of collaboration and “taking care of the family.”



“Wherever our Nation’s military mission goes, the Exchange, working with DASD Simmons and other Army, Air Force, Space Force and DoD leaders, will be on point, serving as a force multiplier overseas and on the home front,” Shull said.



Simmons agreed.



“If service members know that their families’ needs are met, that’s what makes the armed forces ready and lethal,” Simmons said.



