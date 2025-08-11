DEVCOM CBC Employees Honored for Defense Innovation

Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD – Two researchers from the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) were recognized for their contributions to defense innovation. Priscilla Lee and Dr. Tyler Goralski were recognized in this year’s Department of Defense Science, Mathematics, and Research for Transformation (SMART) Scholarship Program’s Scholar and Mentor of the Year awards.



Lee and Goralski were selected for their innovative research on transforming in-vitro platforms and capabilities for emerging chemical and biological threats. Recently they have been expanding to three-dimensional models, such as Organ-on-a-Chip and 3D bioprinting. Their research aims to provide an alternative to animal models and inform the warfighter on the toxicity of both chemical and biological threats.



The awards highlight outstanding technical achievements from SMART scholars and their DoD mentors at a SMART sponsoring facility. The goal of the program and awards is to acknowledge mission-critical work being done to advance science and technology for national security. One key aspect to these awards is celebrating the contributions of both the scholar and the mentor.



“Having a good mentor is invaluable and I got lucky with Tyler because he also went through the SMART Program and could demonstrate the functionality of it by being someone now leading their own projects,” said Lee. “The bar was set high, and he was a great example of what a SMART Scholar could do.”



Lee and Goralski have spent the last six years working together, first teaming up when Lee was an undergraduate summer intern at CBC. Being able to continue developing a partnership over the years and staying in touch with various projects has led to a successful and unique mentoring opportunity. Goralski describes the process of moving from mentee to mentor as “seamless.”



“I can put myself in Priscilla’s shoes and I knew what it was like to come back summer after summer. The mission tweaks slightly but we took our first leap into developing these cell-based capabilities during Priscilla’s first summer,” said Goralski.



Pursuing an education while being able to simultaneously work on a project is one of the primary benefits to participating in the SMART Program. The program allows individuals to continue furthering their education in exchange for civilian service. In the case of Lee, she has been able to continue forming close connections at CBC as a bioengineering researcher, while working on her Doctor of Engineering, with a focus on biomedical engineering, at Johns Hopkins University. Overall, the SMART Program serves as a jumping off point for students looking to get involved in a career with the government.



“I’ve told other interns and students this is an exciting way to hit the ground running in the chem bio realm. We’re always in the lab, always running different projects, and I’m so grateful for this award,” Lee said. “There really is no other program like this one and I appreciate CBC picking me up when I applied for this scholarship.”



Lee is looking forward to finishing her doctorate next spring and continuing her research in 3D bioprinting, which ties directly into her dissertation. Through the vast experience she has gained as an intern and as a SMART Scholar, Goralski believes that she will continue to emerge as a leader and subject matter expert on this new capability which will benefit the warfighter in the future.

