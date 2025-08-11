DEVCOM CBC Bioengineering Researcher, Priscilla Lee, and Branch Chief of Molecular Toxicology, Tyler Goralski, received their SMART Scholar and Mentor of the Year Awards from DEVCOM CBC Director, Michael Bailey. (U.S. Army photo by Ellie White)
DEVCOM CBC Employees Honored for Defense Innovation
