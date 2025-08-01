Eighth Army transitions acting commanding general role from Brig. Gen. Crockett to Maj. Gen. Taylor

Photo By Staff Sgt. Liseth Espinel Cuervo | Maj. Gen. William ‘Hank’ Taylor, Commanding General, 2nd Infantry...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Liseth Espinel Cuervo | Maj. Gen. William ‘Hank’ Taylor, Commanding General, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division and Brig. Gen. Jeong Hyeok Kim, Deputy Commanding General-ROK, conduct battlefield circulation at different training sites in South Korea on March 5, 2024. The 2ID/RUCD leadership observed combined training and operations during Freedom Shield 24. The visit gave them a first-hand glimpse into the hard work and contribution of the units and Soldiers during the exercise. Freedom Shield 24 is a holistic military training program, integrates ground, air, and naval elements, enhancing readiness through realistic combat simulations, interoperability, and live exercises refining troops' combat skills. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Liseth Espinel) see less | View Image Page

Eighth Army has announced a change in senior leadership as Maj. Gen. William D. "Hank" Taylor assumes duties as Eighth Army acting commander, succeeding Brig. Gen. Sean Crockett who has served as the command’s deputy commanding general –operations since March 2023 and as acting commander since this past April. The transition comes as Crockett moves to his next assignment as deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Cadet Command.



During his tenure as acting commander, Crockett led Eighth Army through a dynamic operational environment, reinforcing combined readiness and alliance integration. He oversaw multiple theater-level exercises — including three iterations of Freedom Shield, two Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises, 2nd Infantry Division CPX III, 2ID Warfighter Exercise, and the Republic of Korea 17th Infantry Division Warfighter Exercise — enhancing interoperability and mission preparedness across U.S. and ROK forces.



A career chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) officer with more than 30 years of service, Crockett brought deep expertise from tactical command to strategic planning roles, including deployments in Iraq and key assignments in Israel, the Pentagon, and Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state.



“It has been an absolute honor to serve alongside our Soldiers, KATUSAs, civilians and ROK counterparts as part of the Eighth Army team,” said Crockett. “Every exercise, every training iteration, and every shared hardship strengthened our combined readiness and our alliance. I’m incredibly proud of the work this team has done to ensure we remain ready to ‘fight tonight,’ and I’m confident that under Maj. Gen. Taylor’s leadership, Eighth Army will continue to drive that readiness forward.”



Taylor assumes the role of acting commander after serving as director of operations for United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea. He previously led the 2nd Infantry Division / ROK-U.S. Combined Division and held strategic leadership roles at the Pentagon and Joint Staff. His broad experience and proven leadership will ensure continuity in operations and maintain the high level of readiness required to meet current and future mission demands.



“It’s an incredible honor to step into this role with Eighth Army,” said Taylor. “I’ve worn this uniform for 36 years and every day I’m reminded that leadership is about trust, readiness, and people. I’m grateful for this opportunity to serve alongside U.S. and ROK Soldiers, civilians, and KATUSAs who show up every day with purpose and commitment. My focus is to build on the foundation — ensuring we remain ready to deter aggression, defend the Republic of Korea, and strengthen our alliance through shared sacrifice and unwavering resolve.”



Eighth Army extends its appreciation to Crockett for his outstanding leadership and welcomes Taylor as he leads the command forward in support of "fight tonight" readiness, combined defense and deterrence on the Korean Peninsula.



