San Bernardino Native Honored as Warfighter of the Day aboard USS George Washington

PHILIPPINE SEA – San Bernardino, California native Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Third Class Branden Abril was recognized as the Warfighter of the Day aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), Aug. 6, 2025.



Warfighter of the Day is a command program where the ship’s captain personally recognizes an exemplary Sailor selected by their leadership for their accomplishments.



Abril was credited with directly contributing to the mishap-free launch and recovery of 1,100 sorties and 2,000 aircraft moves on the flight deck, and the management of $300,000 worth of life-saving equipment.



“My favorite part about my job is being a member of the crash and salvage division, and to be trusted to rescue pilots and personnel in any possible case,” said Abril. “That means a lot to be there for the team.”



He has been in the Navy for 4 years and has served on George Washington for three years and eight months.



Abril is a 2021 graduate of Don Antonio Lugo High School.



George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet.

