San Bernardino Native Honored as Warfighter of the Day aboard USS George Washington

PHILIPPINE SEA – San Bernardino, California native Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Third Class Branden Abril was recognized as the Warfighter of the Day aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), Aug. 6, 2025.
Warfighter of the Day is a command program where the ship’s captain personally recognizes an exemplary Sailor selected by their leadership for their accomplishments.
Abril was credited with directly contributing to the mishap-free launch and recovery of 1,100 sorties and 2,000 aircraft moves on the flight deck, and the management of $300,000 worth of life-saving equipment.
“My favorite part about my job is being a member of the crash and salvage division, and to be trusted to rescue pilots and personnel in any possible case,” said Abril. “That means a lot to be there for the team.”
He has been in the Navy for 4 years and has served on George Washington for three years and eight months.
Abril is a 2021 graduate of Don Antonio Lugo High School.
George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2025 06:21
|Story ID:
|545260
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|ANNISTON, ALABAMA, US
|Hometown:
|SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
