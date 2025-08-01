San Bernardino Native Honored as Warfighter of the Day aboard USS George Washington

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.06.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Johnathan Meighan 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    PHILIPPINE SEA – San Bernardino, California native Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Third Class Branden Abril was recognized as the Warfighter of the Day aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), Aug. 6, 2025.

    Warfighter of the Day is a command program where the ship’s captain personally recognizes an exemplary Sailor selected by their leadership for their accomplishments.

    Abril was credited with directly contributing to the mishap-free launch and recovery of 1,100 sorties and 2,000 aircraft moves on the flight deck, and the management of $300,000 worth of life-saving equipment.

    “My favorite part about my job is being a member of the crash and salvage division, and to be trusted to rescue pilots and personnel in any possible case,” said Abril. “That means a lot to be there for the team.”

    He has been in the Navy for 4 years and has served on George Washington for three years and eight months.

    Abril is a 2021 graduate of Don Antonio Lugo High School.

    George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet.

