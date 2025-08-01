RESOLUTE SPACE 25: Space Operations Command presents forces, tests operational capabilities in large-scale exercise

Space Operations Command (SpOC) readies U.S. Space Force Guardians in eight specialized mission areas to ensure combatant commanders have the force package components necessary to execute space effects as needed, anywhere and anytime.



“Should they be called upon to execute in a high-end fight, our Guardians are ready now and are proving that readiness in Resolute Space 2025,” said U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Casey Beard, SpOC Deputy Commander. “Everything we do is in the interest of global peace and stability. Our primary goal is to prevent escalation; yet any potential adversary should know that Space Operations Command is unwavering in our commitment and ability to defeat adversary aggression in, from, and to Space.”



Resolute Space 2025 involves 700 Guardians from across the Space Force, many of them from SpOC, and is the U.S. Space Force’s largest Service-wide exercise. Executed as part of the broader Department Level Exercise in coordination with the U.S. Air Force, the exercise demonstrates the U.S. Space Force’s preparedness for complex, large-scale military operations by exercising its ability to operate in a contested, dynamic environment against high-end threats on short notice.



SpOC plays a vital role in the exercise as the U.S. Space Force’s Service Force Provider. The command is focused on generating combat-ready Space forces, sourcing and presenting forces to combatant commands, and advocating for combat capabilities to meet current and future threats.



“One of our distinct advantages is our terrestrial and orbital reach,” said Beard. “Our ability to conduct distributed operations across the globe is predicated on the availability of U.S. Space Force capabilities. Whether employed in place or deployed downrange, our Guardians are uniquely and specifically trained, educated, and experienced in warfighting activities in, from, and to space. Exercises like Resolute Space demonstrate the U.S. Space Force’s position as an integral part of the Joint Force."



The command’s footprint is widespread, operating from more than 55 locations around the world. SpOC’s mission encompasses eight distinct but integrated mission and space deltas focused on Space Domain Awareness; Space Electromagnetic Warfare; Missile Warning and Tracking; Cyberspace Warfare; Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Targeting; Satellite Communications; Orbital Warfare; and Navigational Warfare.



Resolute Space offers Guardians a first-of-its-kind opportunity to integrate each of these mission areas into the greater Department Level Exercise as they hone the warfighting edge required to operate seamlessly with the rest of the joint and combined force.



“This exercise provides Guardians an exceptional training experience. Not only are we able to improve our craft, we are also able to better understand how our employment considerations integrate with those of the other Armed Forces, clarify command relationships, and ultimately enhance our operational concepts,” said Beard.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2025 Date Posted: 08.08.2025 22:56 Story ID: 545259 Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RESOLUTE SPACE 25: Space Operations Command presents forces, tests operational capabilities in large-scale exercise, by Capt. Kali Gradishar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.