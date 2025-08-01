123rd Combat Weather Flight Integrates with Army for Training

Photo By Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer | 123rd Combat Weather Flight (CFW) Senior Airmen Seth Hibbs and Kandice Cornett...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer | 123rd Combat Weather Flight (CFW) Senior Airmen Seth Hibbs and Kandice Cornett troubleshoot the TMQ-53, a portable weather station, during a joint training mission with the Oregon Army National Guard’s 189th Regiment at Fort Hunter Liggett in California, May 2025. The CWF Airmen integrated with the Army to provide weather forecasts and plans specific to their missions, aiding the unit in their military decision making processes. (Courtesy asset) see less | View Image Page

FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, Calif.--For two weeks in late spring, a team of six Airmen from the 123rd Combat Weather Flight completed two weeks of annual training at Fort Hunter Liggett in California.



During this training, the Airmen integrated with G Company, 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment out of Salem, Oregon. The 189th operates HH-60M Blackhawk helicopters and provides medevac and fire support for the state of Oregon.



When the 123rd integrates with the Army, they go out with a unit and provide them with weather forecasts and weather plans for the military decision making process, helping to ensure safety and success in the mission from a weather standpoint.



Integrating with a unit allows for more accuracy as well as streamlined and seamless coordination between the two entities, explained Senior Airman Seth Hibbs, a weather forecaster with the 123rd Combat Weather Flight.



“They just wanted us to be there because typically, when they get their weather, they have to go through other channels that aren’t as nice as having someone in house,” said Hibbs.



Maj. Timothy Heater, Commander of the 189th Aviation Regiment, explained the impact of having weather on site with his unit for this training.



“G Company does not have organic weather personnel, so having a dedicated team, trained to understand weather in a region without aviation reporting was invaluable,” said Heater. “Most of our training areas are away from airports and weather reporting stations so having the 123rd with us allowed for specific region reporting for timelines and altitudes specific to our mission.”



Supporting units like the 189th is equally advantageous for the 123rd. Playing a pivotal role in the planning and execution of missions allows combat weather flight Airmen the opportunity to apply and practice skills that they aren’t able to exercise at home station.



Working in a joint environment gives everyone involved the opportunity to collaborate, develop working relationships, and gain professional experience.



“For me the value I received was learning how to integrate well into a welcoming army unit,” said Hibbs. “The ability to forecast for them and then hear how the forecast turned out after

they flew was also excellent training value.”



In addition to providing weather support, Airmen conducted land navigation, fired weapon systems, and had an opportunity to fly in a Blackhawk and play patients for medevac personnel to practice their skills on.