PANAMAX-Alpha 2025: U.S. Southern Command Leads Bilateral Exercise to Protect Panama Canal

PANAMA CITY, Panama - Panamanian Security Forces hoists a military working dog (MWD) onto a vessel during a Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) tactical training event as part of the PANAMAX-ALPHA 2025 off the coast of Panama City, Panama, Aug. 7, 2025. MWDs play a critical role in enhancing both safety and effectiveness for the boarding team. Their primary uses include explosive and narcotics detection, suspect apprehension and control and force protection. Their heightened senses allow them to detect movement, concealed threats, or hostile intent before human operators can, providing an early warning system during tense maritime boardings. Through combined operations, participating forces refine tactics, build trust, and strengthen regional security cooperation to safeguard the Panama Canal, one of the most strategic maritime routes in the world. PANAMAX-Alpha serves as a cornerstone of U.S. Southern Command's integrated deterrence strategy. The exercise also aligns with broader U.S. national defense objectives—building trust, enhancing readiness, and preserving freedom of navigation in the hemisphere. (Photo by U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Amy Forsythe, Naval Special Warfare Public Affairs)

As the lead coordinating command, SOUTHCOM directed joint efforts through Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-Bravo), Army South, and a range of U.S. and Panamanian forces. PANAMAX-Alpha 2025 advanced SOUTHCOM’s strategic goals of building partner nation capacity and promoting regional stability through a realistic and scalable training framework.



“The Panamanian Security Force’s performance in terms of capability, qualifications, and ownership of the exercise reflects growing professionalism, strong institutional investment, and a clear assertion of national leadership” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Innis E. Bryant, Chief, Joint Exercises Branch for SOUTHCOM based in Doral, Florida.



Phases of the Exercise



Three key phases have unfolded during 2025, each reinforcing different elements of defense cooperation and operational readiness.



• Phase 0 (March 24–April 4) focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster response, with U.S. and Panamanian forces delivering medical care, food supplies, and infrastructure support to remote communities in regions like Guna Yala and Colón. These missions strengthened civil-military relations while also showcasing SOUTHCOM’s commitment to regional resilience and public health.

• Phase I (July 13–18) emphasized tactical interoperability, featuring air mobility, maritime security operations, search-and-rescue, and fast-rope insertion drills. Exercises were held at multiple locations, including Panama Pacifico and Cristóbal Colón, simulating real-world crisis scenarios that could threaten the security of the canal.

• Phase II (July 27–Aug. 8) culminated with a multi-day integrated response simulating threats to canal infrastructure and sovereignty. U.S. Army South and Panamanian security forces participated in joint command post exercises, testing rapid deployment, communications, and contingency response protocols across air, land, and sea domains.



A Pillar of Hemispheric Defense Strategy



“The exercise simulates real-world challenges and is structured to train forces across a wide spectrum of military and humanitarian operations and one of the most important is the defense of the Panama Canal,” Bryant added.



Exercise PANAMAX Alpha—the Panama based component of the larger PANAMAX series sponsored by U.S. Southern Command—was first conducted in 2007. It was established as an annual bilateral exercise between the United States and Panama, distinct from the broader multinational PANAMAX training that began in 2003.



SOUTHCOM Commander U.S. Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey has emphasized the strategic partnership with Panama and the importance of strengthening the ability to train together amid growing regional concerns over illicit trafficking, cyber threats, and the influence of authoritarian regimes.



Additional personnel from outside units have augmented the training team to leverage unique capabilities.



“SOUTHCOM is fortunate to leverage expertise and specialties skills from various commands, including U.S. special operations forces to assist in delivering a top-notch training experience,” Bryant added.



Personnel from other participating units include:

• Naval Special Warfare Group ELEVEN (NSWGRP11) (SEAL Team 17/18), Coronado, California

• Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit TWO (EODMU-2), Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Virginia

• U.S. Army 7th Special Forces Group, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida

• U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team EAST (MSTRE), Chesapeake, Virginia

• Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) Global Threat Department, Fort Belvoir, Virginia

• Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC), Fort Benning, Georgia



PANAMAX-Alpha serves as a cornerstone of SOUTHCOM’s integrated deterrence strategy. The exercise also aligns with broader U.S. national defense objectives—building trust, enhancing readiness, and preserving freedom of navigation in the hemisphere.



Looking Ahead



As global maritime dynamics evolve, SOUTHCOM continues to strengthen regional partnerships through exercises like PANAMAX-Alpha. By combining humanitarian outreach, tactical training, and strategic coordination, the U.S. and Panama reaffirm their joint commitment to safeguarding the Western Hemisphere’s most vital waterway—now and in the future.