August 8, 2025

Program Executive Office – Aviation’s Launched Effects Demonstration Underway at Joint Base Lewis-McChord



JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. – The Program Executive Office Aviation and the Future Vertical Lift Cross-Functional Team (FVL CFT) are hosting the Launched Effects Special User Demonstration (LE SUD) at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in August. This event marks a key milestone for the U.S. Army with 1st Corps Soldiers leading innovation with advanced Launched Effects technology, underscoring their role in driving modernization and operational excellence.



This demonstration accelerates the fielding of critical Launched Effects (LE) capabilities by partnering with industry leaders such as AEVEX Aerospace (Atlas), Anduril Industries (Altius 600), and Raytheon (Coyote Block 3). LE systems enhance the commanders' ability to sense, target, and deliver lethal effects in contested environments. Leveraging autonomous and collaborative technologies, these systems detect, identify, and report high-value targets even in areas with disrupted communications and navigation, delivering vital intelligence ahead of friendly forces.



The LE-SUD will advance the Army's plan to equip every division with Launched Effects. Army Futures Command (AFC) and the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology (ASA(ALT)) will use insights from this event to refine future requirements and acquisition strategies, strengthening Army-wide capabilities.



For more information on the LE SUD, please contact Matthew Ryan, PEO Aviation PAO, matthew.g.ryan8.ctr@army.mil or Nelson Ballew, FVL CFT Communications Director at nelson.e.ballew2.civ@army.mil.

