USS St. Louis (LCS 19) Departs for her scheduled C2F Deployment

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FL (Aug. 4, 2025). - The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS St. Louis (LCS 19), along with the “Valkyries” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 50 Detachment 5 and embarked U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment 408, departed from Naval Station Mayport August 4th, beginning her deployment to support U.S. 2nd Fleet Area of Operations.



St. Louis’ primary mission will be to support counter-illicit drug trafficking in the 2nd Fleet Area of Responsibility. Alongside the embarked Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment, St. Louis will be vital for ensuring the safety and security of international waters. In addition, the embarked aviation detachment, which includes the MH-60R helicopter, enhances the ship’s ability to conduct reconnaissance, track contacts of interest, and engage in maritime interdiction operations.



“St. Louis is eager to get out and support the US southern border mission. The crew completed multiple certifications in a range of critical warfare areas, showcasing the team's proficiency and adaptability across a wide spectrum of missions,” said Cmdr. TJ Orth, Commanding Officer of St. Louis. “We aim to demonstrate the U.S. commitment to international cooperation, security, freedom and prosperity. Our ship’s size, speed, and agility make LCS ideal for narcotics interdictions, partner engagements and port access.”



Among key achievements, St. Louis embarked unmanned aerial vehicles as part of the Aerosonde program which will serve as the ship’s “eyes in the sky”, providing real-time intelligence and capabilities to effectively conduct our mission. St. Louis’ operations will also involve practical exercises and exchanges with partner nations, supporting U.S. 2nd Fleet interoperability, and reinforcing the U.S. position as the regional partner.



“Coupled with a crew that has done amazing work to get the ship mission ready, focusing on advanced training opportunities in preparation for this upcoming tasking, this makes St. Louis a force to be reckoned with,” said Cmdr. Lee Shewmake, St. Louis executive officer.



LCS are a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments to defeat 21st-century coastal threats. This platform is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.



USS St. Louis will operationally be assigned to U.S. 2nd Fleet. She is homeported in Mayport, FL and assigned to Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 2.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2025 Date Posted: 08.08.2025