Developing leaders for victory

Photo By Sgt. Abigail Clark | U.S. Army officer candidates pose for a photo before graduating from Officer Candidate School (OCS) Phase III at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Aug. 7, 2025. OCS Phase III is a culminating event hosted by 2nd Battalion, 205th Regiment, Regional Training Institute, Washington National Guard, that tests officer candidates on their leadership and critical thinking abilities before commissioning as second lieutenants. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Abigail Clark)

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. -- Forty-seven officer candidates are being pushed past their limits during Officer Candidate School (OCS) Phase III 2025 at Joint Base Lewis- McChord, Wash. From acquiring basic knowledge, such as how to pack a rucksack, to leading a platoon through enemy fire, these candidates are preparing to become future leaders in various career fields of the U.S. Army National Guard.



Before beginning OCS Phase III, all candidates must complete phases one and two. During those phases, they focus on land navigation, administrative and operational planning, as well as military history, completing timed six-, nine-, and 12-mile foot marches, and essential Soldier skills.



“The role of OCS is to help prepare candidates that enlist straight off the street with no prior military experience and decide to go through the OCS program,” said Capt. Eric Dunkley, commander of the 2nd Battalion, 205th Regional Training Institute (RTI). “It also takes candidates who do have prior experience and years of service and gives them a common set of instructions and developmental achievements to assist in their overall development and prepare them to become second lieutenants in the United States Army.”



Guardsmen from all over the country then take what they have gathered and apply it to the third phase of their journey in becoming commissioned officers. OCS Phase III is held at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., and hosted by the 2-205th RTI.



Over the course of 16 days, candidates will undergo hands-on training and advanced instruction in real-world scenarios, focusing on platoon-level infantry tactics and leadership.



“The reason we use light infantry tactics to evaluate the candidates is because it is a base level that not only every officer but every soldier in the Army should be capable of,” said Capt. Christopher Rothwell, a platoon instructor for OCS Phase III.



The 2-205th RTI plays an essential role in ensuring high standards are maintained. The RTI’s cadre, recognized for their exceptional quality and dedication, help shape the candidates during rigorous instruction and field exercises.



“Resiliency is super important out here,” Rothwell said. “Not only because of the actual field environment but also being evaluated and knowing someone is watching what you’re doing and taking notes on a clipboard. It skyrockets their stress.”



Ensuring the candidates have a solid foundation to build the standards of being an officer is crucial to the entire training process. Candidates face challenges that are both physically and mentally taxing. It is up to them to be strong enough to continue to grow.



The 2-205th RTI displays immense dedication to developing the hearts and minds of future leaders. It allows the candidates to exhibit a great amount of motivation to complete the program and become the best leaders they can.



“It's been a journey to get here,” said Officer Candidate Skye McEstes with the Illinois National Guard. “I’m super excited because this is the next step in my career and this has been a great opportunity. Sometimes, when it comes to being an officer, there are those that are scared of the additional responsibility but take the leap, take the challenge. You never know your capabilities unless you push yourself and keep moving on.”



The forty-seven candidates quickly approach the next steps in their careers with their graduation scheduled for Aug. 7, 2025. Closing this chapter of their journey to becoming future leaders in the Army National Guard will open the door for opportunities to develop Soldiers of their own.