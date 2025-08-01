Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OCS Phase III Washington National Guard 2025

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Virginia Johnson 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Officer Candidate Ryan Valencia, with the California National Guard, pulls rear security at the bottom of a staircase as the weapon squad attacks the enemy from a building rooftop during a platoon situational training exercise (STX) at OCS Phase III at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Aug 6, 2025. OCS Phase III is a culminating event hosted by the 2nd Battalion, 205th Regiment, Regional Training Institute, Washington National Guard, that tests officer candidates on their leadership and critical thinking abilities before commissioning as second lieutenants. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Virginia Johnson)

    This work, OCS Phase III Washington National Guard 2025, by SSG Virginia Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OCS Phase III, Washington National Guard, Army National Guard, 2025, Officer Candidate

