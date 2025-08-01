OCS Phase III Washington National Guard 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Officer Candidate Ryan Valencia, with the California National Guard, pulls rear security at the bottom of a staircase as the weapon squad attacks the enemy from a building rooftop during a platoon situational training exercise (STX) at OCS Phase III at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Aug 6, 2025. OCS Phase III is a culminating event hosted by the 2nd Battalion, 205th Regiment, Regional Training Institute, Washington National Guard, that tests officer candidates on their leadership and critical thinking abilities before commissioning as second lieutenants. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Virginia Johnson)