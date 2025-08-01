SMDC hosts ribbon cutting for new, state-of-the-art facility

Photo By Allen Meeks | From left, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command’s Command Sgt. Maj. John W....... read more read more Photo By Allen Meeks | From left, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command’s Command Sgt. Maj. John W. Foley; Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, USASMDC commanding general; Chief Warrant Officer 5 John P. Peart, SMDC command chief warrant officer; Dr. Keith A. Krapels, SMDC Technical Center director; and Daniel R. Bryant, SMDC Tech Center Engineering & Test director; cut a ribbon at the dedication ceremony Aug. 7 for the opening of the Tech Center’s Digital Simulation and Analysis Center on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. (U.S. Army photo by Allen Meeks) see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command has officially opened its new state-of-the-art research, development and analysis facility supporting computational and analytical capabilities for its Technical Center’s laboratories.



The USASMDC Technical Center hosted a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for its new Digital Simulation and Analysis Center, or DSAC, Aug. 7 on Redstone Arsenal. DSAC will be a focal point for research, development, and engineering advancement in directed energy strategic weapons technologies as well as other key components of the Army’s modernization efforts.



“DSAC is a space to do things differently; increase learning, move at a faster pace, and make our Army more lethal on the battlefield,” said Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, SMDC commanding general. “This building may look normal, and that is okay, but the magic happens inside, with our great people and cutting-edge technology. This center will support the detailed work for the Tech Center’s hypersonic, directed energy, tactical space and high-altitude laboratories.



“DSAC gives us and our partners the space and tools to stay at the front of technology change and keep winning for the Army,” he added. “SMDC is the Army’s space and missile defense warfighting headquarters and part of what we do is take science and technology outputs and weave them into the fabric of Army units, creating formation-based transformation that comes with some teeth, improving lethality.”



Gainey said continuous transformation in the Army depends on smart and efficient research, development, tests, and evaluations. He added that DSAC will help drive down costs using modeling and simulation while increasing capabilities.



“This doesn’t happen without scientists and engineers who do the tough work,” Gainey said. “Your depth of knowledge and specialized skills and ability to adapt to complex challenges is foundational to our success; continuous transformation in the Army depends on smart and efficient research development, test and evaluation.



“DSAC creates opportunities for data integration, early modeling and simulation for our customers,” he added. “This drives down the cost while accelerating capabilities. We will learn early, take stock of our failures in a digital environment, and go to prototyping with more confidence. Technology is a force multiplier from the start for the Army, but modeling and simulation is a technology multiplier. It turns a normal building like this into a learning laboratory. Digital engineering uses simulation architecture, which allows us to do thousands of tests, far more than we ever could in the real world.”



Nicole Olbricht, director of the Tech Center’s Systems Engineering Directorate, said DSAC is a significant part of the SMDC Technology Complex. Its mission is to provide secure and accredited government computing services supporting the science, technology, and test communities of interest.



She added that it will provide a crucial function to enable warfighter dominance by supporting the science, technology, and test communities in the characterization and testing of prototype components and systems for space, high altitude, missile defense, hypersonic, and directed energy systems.



“The ribbon cutting signifies the future for the Tech Center,” Olbricht said. “The integration environment that DSAC will provide allows for a more streamlined process from concept to fielding, providing capable products to the warfighter.



Olbricht said DSAC is an 8,000-square-foot facility designed to host the analytical and computational capabilities for modeling and simulation, analysis, and integration efforts for the Technical Center as well as SMDC partner organizations and customers. DSAC helps enable collaboration across Team Redstone, the Army, and industry for crucial technological development to maintain the nation’s lethal and competitive edge against adversaries.



She said the vision for DSAC is to provide an accredited government computing environment integrated with the various Tech Center and joint community laboratories.



“This collaborative government environment, when integrated with the various Tech Center, Army, and joint community laboratories and capabilities, will support technology development, integration efforts and programs of record in air, space, and missile defense to achieve capability overmatch,” Olbricht said. “Our warfighters need the best we can provide, and DSAC allows our researchers and engineers to give them that.”