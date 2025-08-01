Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMDC hosts ribbon cutting for new, state-of-the-art facility

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Allen Meeks 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    From left, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command’s Command Sgt. Maj. John W. Foley; Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, USASMDC commanding general; Chief Warrant Officer 5 John P. Peart, SMDC command chief warrant officer; Dr. Keith A. Krapels, SMDC Technical Center director; and Daniel R. Bryant, SMDC Tech Center Engineering & Test director; cut a ribbon at the dedication ceremony Aug. 7 for the opening of the Tech Center’s Digital Simulation and Analysis Center on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. (U.S. Army photo by Allen Meeks)

    This work, SMDC hosts ribbon cutting for new, state-of-the-art facility, by Allen Meeks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

