SMDC hosts ribbon cutting for new, state-of-the-art facility

From left, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command’s Command Sgt. Maj. John W. Foley; Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, USASMDC commanding general; Chief Warrant Officer 5 John P. Peart, SMDC command chief warrant officer; Dr. Keith A. Krapels, SMDC Technical Center director; and Daniel R. Bryant, SMDC Tech Center Engineering & Test director; cut a ribbon at the dedication ceremony Aug. 7 for the opening of the Tech Center’s Digital Simulation and Analysis Center on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. (U.S. Army photo by Allen Meeks)
