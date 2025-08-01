Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fortnite contest showcases Soldiers' skills

    Soldier Showdown 7

    08.07.2025

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas -- Don’t twitch or you’ll miss it: U.S. Army Soldiers stationed around the world will compete this weekend in a global Fortnite face-off, streaming live on Twitch at noon Central Time Saturday, Aug. 9.

    Soldier Showdown 7, powered by USAA, kicks off Week 12 of the Fortnite clash. Every week brings new champions and new weekly prize winners that will come down to eight finalists: six qualified players and two wild cards, who will go head-to-head for top honors.

    The Army’s first esports tournament was in 2017 playing Street Fighter V at PAX West in Seattle, Washington. Army Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation began the event as a means of connecting Soldiers and gamers.

    Finalist prizes Include an exclusive trip to Complexity Gaming Headquarters in Frisco, Texas; a deluxe Finalist Prize Pack featuring gift cards and premium gaming gear; box seats at a Dallas football game. Three grand prize winners will emerge in the final showdown and receive a grand final prize pack loaded with a gaming console, gift cards and more. The first-place champion receives a seven-night stay at an Armed Forces Recreation Center of their choice.

    Prizes are provided by the Exchange and may be viewed at https://www.armymwr.com/esports/prizes.

    Viewers may follow the action at https://www.twitch.tv/armyentertainment.

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
