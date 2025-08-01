Fortnite contest showcases Soldiers’ skills

Courtesy Photo | Don’t twitch or you’ll miss it: U.S. Army Soldiers stationed around the world will...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Don’t twitch or you’ll miss it: U.S. Army Soldiers stationed around the world will compete this weekend in a global Fortnite face-off, streaming live on Twitch at noon Central Time Saturday, Aug. 9. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas -- Don’t twitch or you’ll miss it: U.S. Army Soldiers stationed around the world will compete this weekend in a global Fortnite face-off, streaming live on Twitch at noon Central Time Saturday, Aug. 9.



Soldier Showdown 7, powered by USAA, kicks off Week 12 of the Fortnite clash. Every week brings new champions and new weekly prize winners that will come down to eight finalists: six qualified players and two wild cards, who will go head-to-head for top honors.



The Army’s first esports tournament was in 2017 playing Street Fighter V at PAX West in Seattle, Washington. Army Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation began the event as a means of connecting Soldiers and gamers.



Finalist prizes Include an exclusive trip to Complexity Gaming Headquarters in Frisco, Texas; a deluxe Finalist Prize Pack featuring gift cards and premium gaming gear; box seats at a Dallas football game. Three grand prize winners will emerge in the final showdown and receive a grand final prize pack loaded with a gaming console, gift cards and more. The first-place champion receives a seven-night stay at an Armed Forces Recreation Center of their choice.



Prizes are provided by the Exchange and may be viewed at https://www.armymwr.com/esports/prizes.



Viewers may follow the action at https://www.twitch.tv/armyentertainment.