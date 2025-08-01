NEXCOM Has One Hundred Ways to Support Sailor Quality of Life

Courtesy Photo | On August 5, 2025, the Navy Exchange Service Command opened its 100th NEX Micro Market...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | On August 5, 2025, the Navy Exchange Service Command opened its 100th NEX Micro Market in unaccompanied housing at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia. The self-service, self-checkout NEX Micro Market is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and stocks a broad array of fresh, healthy food, snacks, beverages as well as an assortment of health and wellness items and cleaning supplies. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

With the cut of the ribbon on August 5, 2025, the Navy Exchange Service Command opened its 100th NEX Micro Market. Located in unaccompanied housing at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, the self-service, self-checkout NEX Micro Market is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week to support the more than 1,300 young enlisted Sailors living there.



“As a worldwide Navy command, NEXCOM is always in lockstep with the needs of the fleet,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer of NEXCOM. “Our core mission is to enable warfighter readiness and enhance Navy quality of life for our men and women in uniform who are out there defending our freedom. In addition, our range of innovative and agile products and services are continually evolving, allowing us to support the Navy as it executes its mission around the globe.”



The NEX Micro Market at NSB Kings Bay stocks a broad array of fresh, healthy food such as yogurt, fruit, salads and sandwiches as well as snacks and beverages. Because of its location, the NEX Micro Market also stocks an assortment of health and wellness items and cleaning supplies that allow Sailors to quickly run in and pick up what they need.



“We get great feedback from customers when we open our NEX Micro Markets,” said Roanna Hatfield, Senior Services Specialist at NEXCOM. “Customers appreciate having access to food, snacks and beverages conveniently located near them and accessible 24/7. To ensure we have the items our customers want to purchase, we tailor the assortment specifically to the location. Here in Kings Bay, that means it’s stocked with popular favorites and healthy grab-and-go options.



NEX Micro Markets are located in Navy facilities where there are a large number of people, but not a lot of food options available or time is limited. Currently, NEX Micro Markets are open in Navy hospitals, aircraft hangars, barracks, unaccompanied housing, office spaces, Navy Inns and shipyards around the world.



The first NEX Micro Market opened at the Southeast Regional Maintenance Center in Mayport, Florida, in 2015. NEXCOM’s Ship’s Store Program opened two Micro Market@Sea locations, onboard USS San Antonio (LPD 19) in 2020 and onboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in 2023. Similar to ashore NEX Micro Markets, these self-service afloat locations provide Sailors with convenience and access to food, beverages and health and wellness items while deployed.