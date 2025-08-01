2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade deploys forward as Task Force 61/2

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Cameron Edy | U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. James W. Lively, commanding general of Task Force 61/2...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Cameron Edy | U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. James W. Lively, commanding general of Task Force 61/2 meets with U.S. Navy Vice Adm. J. T. Anderson, commander of U.S. 6th Fleet, aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) in Gaeta, Italy, on Aug. 6, 2025. This engagement marked the first official meeting between the two leaders since Lively assumed command of Task Force 61/2. Task Force 61/2 is deployed in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to advance U.S., Allied and partner interests, and support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval and Marine Corps forces in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cameron Edy) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy — U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. James W. Lively, the commanding general of 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, met with Vice Adm. J.T. Anderson, commander of U.S. 6th Fleet, on Aug. 6, 2025, as Marines and Sailors with 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade (2d MEB), II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF), deploy to assume the role of Task Force 61/2.



2d MEB, as Task Force 61/2, provides a headquarters unit to command-and-control smaller, scalable and self-sustaining Marine Corps units, providing additional capability and lethality, supporting U.S. 6th Fleet operations in the U.S. European Command (EUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) areas of responsibility.



“2d MEB stands prepared to respond to the full spectrum of operations in the region ranging from routine training to crisis response, at every echelon we are ready to integrate with our naval counterparts, allies and partners throughout the region,” Lively said. “2d MEB is the force of choice for II MEF to support forward deployed forces.”



Task Force 61/2 aligns and coordinates deployed maritime forces, to include Amphibious Ready Groups (ARG), Marine Expeditionary Units (MEU), Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team Company, Europe (FASTEUR), and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe-Africa.



During the visit, the commanders toured the USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), the command-and-control platform that may be used in contingency operations.



“The Marines of Task Force 61/2 bring extensive training and operational experience to the 6th Fleet area of operations,” Anderson said. “The Blue-Green team that we form has been crucial to maintaining peace through strength and deterring aggression in Europe and Africa for 250 years.”



Task Force 61/2 is a nimble, rapidly deployable Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) command element, capable of supporting the execution of naval campaigns or immediate crisis response in austere and contested environments. Task Force 61/2 is deployed in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to advance U.S., Allied and partner interests, and support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval and Marine Corps forces in the region.