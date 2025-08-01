JMRC Team Assesses Georgian Training Centers During Agile Spirit 25

A 10-person team from the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) recently completed an assessment of the Georgia Defense Force’s Joint Training and Evaluation Center (JTEC) and Combat Training Center (CTC) during Exercise Agile Spirit 25. The visit marked a key step in a long-standing partnership aimed at bolstering Georgia’s military capabilities and strengthen regional security.

The U.S. Army Joint Multinational Readiness Center, the Europe-based Combat Training Center (CTC), trains leaders, staffs, and units up to brigade task forces and multinational allies and partners, to dominate in the conduct of multidomain operations anywhere in the world, now and in the future. JMRC regularly deploys teams throughout Europe to assess NATO allies and partners combat training centers, provide advice and assist with developing military training programs.

JMRC has been instrumental in the development of Georgia’s training infrastructure since 2017, and played a vital role in establishing both JTEC and CTC. This assessment, the first major JMRC visit since April 2023, focused on evaluating the centers’ progress towards full operational capability (FOC).

“JMRC has had a long-standing relationship with Georgian Defense Forces and played a vital role in helping develop the Joint Training and Evaluation Center and the Combat Training Center,” said Maj. Jonathan Brege, who led the team in Georgia.

The team conducted a 5-pillar assessment, observing the preparation and execution phases of Agile Spirit 25, and engaged with leaders from JTEC and CTC. Maj. Brege’s efforts support the Georgia Defense and Deterrence Enhancement Initiative (GDDEI), which aims for Georgia to have NATO-accredited training facilities by 2027.

JMRC’s involvement extends back to 2017, and includes 13 U.S. European Command (EUCOM)-directed Mission Readiness Exercises (MRE) to prepare Georgian battalions for deployment in support of the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF), concluding in 2020. Additionally, JMRC and 7th Army Training Command (7ATC) provided oversight to Georgian Battalion-level training from May 2018 to November 2021 through the Georgia Defense Readiness Program-Training (GDRP-T), with training occurring in both Germany and Georgia.

The importance of training areas for allied and partner militaries is paramount, especially with increasing demand for complex, multi-domain training environments in Europe.

“Given an increased demand for robust training areas in Europe, we need combat training centers able to support training for combined arms brigades in rigorous, complex, multi-domain environments,” MAJ Brege stated. “Georgia’s JTEC and CTC provide an incredible venue for multinational units to train and increase readiness.”

The JMRC team expressed pride in re-establishing relationships with Georgian Defense Force leaders and witnessing the high level of professionalism displayed by Georgian officers, non-commissioned officers, and soldiers.

“During this visit, our team reestablished relationships with GDF leaders and had the chance to witness first-hand the professionalism and level of expertise displayed by GDF officers, NCOs, and soldiers,” he said.

Exercise series Agile Spirit, now in its twelfth iteration, is designed to enhance readiness, interoperability, and combined operational capabilities among participating armed forces. Agile Spirit 25 underscores the U.S. commitment to security and stability in the Black Sea region and highlights the importance of strong alliances and partnerships in addressing shared security challenges.

