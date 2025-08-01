From Misawa to Chitose: 35th CES Showcases Bilateral Airfield Recovery

CHITOSE AIR BASE, Japan – U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron conducted integrated Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) operations with Japan Air Self-Defense Force engineers during exercise Resolute Force Pacific in a landmark display of bilateral readiness, at Chitose Air Base, Japan, July 28-31, 2025.



The operation marked the first known instance of 35th CES Airmen being transported via JASDF CH-47 Chinook helicopter.



The Chitose training effort ran parallel with RADR operations at Draughon Range outside of Misawa Air Base, Japan, which served as the lead location for the contingency scenario. The 35th CES conducted coordinated-airfield-recovery at both locations under a single command-and-control node, thereby testing the squadron’s ability to generate mission effective repairs across geographically separated sites.



“This was the most integrated, partner-led RADR effort we've ever executed,” said USAF 2nd Lt. Nicholas Srajer, 35th CES design officer in charge. “We weren't just supporting JASDF - we were embedded with them, responding to their taskings, learning their processes, and showing how much stronger we are when we operate together.”



U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Dan Blomberg, 35th CES commander, underscored the significance of the operation.



“The biggest achievement the civil engineers have had during REFORPAC is that this is the first time we've done a remote and sub-location operation where we do airfield recovery, and it's all command and control from one node,” said Blomberg. “We are recovering an airfield here at Draughon Range, as part of Misawa, and also up in Hokkaido with Chitose, where our Airmen are the supporting force.”



Ten U.S. Airmen from eight different CES career fields including firefighters, power production specialists, and explosive ordnance disposal technicians, formed the Chitose team. Working under Japanese command and control, they integrated directly into JASDF-led operations to simulate repairing a battle-damaged runway.



"This is just a huge demonstration of their will to work with us,” said USAF Master Sgt. Alexander Manco, 35th CES Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force manager. “It shows the trust and commitment they have to making this alliance real on the ground.”



The integration seen at Chitose reflects years of progress in building bilateral engineering capabilities. What once began as side-by-side demonstrations has now evolved into fully integrated operations—with shared logistics, tools and objectives.



“In the past, we did parallel demos,” Manco said. “Now we’re planning together, using each other’s networks, even training on each other’s gear. This is a whole new level of cooperation.”



That level of trust didn’t happen overnight. Manco emphasized the importance of months of relationship-building through planning conferences, site visits and informal social exchanges.



“You don’t build trust with a slide deck,” Manco said. “You build it over meals, shared stories and showing each other that you’re committed. That’s what this was about: relationship-based mission execution.”



The exercise also highlighted the growing importance of multi-capable Airmen in distributed operations.



“These CES Airmen are the definition of ready,” said USAF Master Sgt. Trevor Knapp, 35th CES first sergeant. “They're operating with minimal equipment in an unfamiliar location, with a mix of specialties, and they’re crushing the mission.”



U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Yung Kim, an explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to the 35th CES, echoed that sentiment.



“This was about more than just laying matting and pouring concrete,” said Kim. “We were learning how to function as one team, even with different languages, tools and procedures.”

Blomberg added that REFORPAC’s complex structure and scale provided the ideal proving ground for future fight concepts.



“REFORPAC allowed us to push engineers into locations where we don’t normally operate and recover airfields with and through our JASDF partners,” Blomberg said. “That’s the epitome of agile combat employment and it’s what our Airmen signed up to do.”



As REFORPAC 2025 unfolds across dozens of locations in the Indo-Pacific, the Chitose operation demonstrates what’s possible when integration, innovation and interoperability align to meet the demands of tomorrow’s fight.

