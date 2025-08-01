University of Arizona Honors NAVFAC Southwest Commanding Officer

More than a decade after she last attended classes at the University of Arizona, Capt. Cathy Eyrich, commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest, celebrated the next generation of Wildcats this week.



Eyrich was the guest speaker at the University of Arizona Alumni Chapter of San Diego’s annual Summer Sendoff event Aug. 4. Hosted by the “San Diego Beach Cats,” the event drew nearly 100 attendees, including eight new scholarship recipients.



Following her remarks, Eyrich was presented with the University of Arizona Distinguished Citizen Award by Jonelle Vold, senior vice president of the University of Arizona Foundation. The award recognizes individuals for extraordinary public service, nonprofit contributions or outstanding volunteerism.



“It is such an honor to represent University of Arizona alumni and welcome the next generation of Wildcats into the family,” Eyrich said. “You are about to begin one of the most transformative, challenging, and rewarding journeys of your life.”



Eyrich earned a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering in 2000 and a Master of Science in environmental science in 2008, both from the University of Arizona. She is a registered professional engineer in Arizona.



Her naval career has included global assignments, most recently as commanding officer of NAVFAC Southwest, which oversees public works, planning, engineering and design, construction, real estate management, environmental services, and facility acquisition and disposal across 19 military bases in six western states. The command includes more than 3,500 professionals.



Her previous duty stations include commanding officer of Naval Support Facility Thurmont, home of the Camp David Presidential Retreat, from 2020 to 2022, and head detailer for the Civil Engineer Corps in Millington, Tennessee. Before assuming command of NAVFAC Southwest, she served as executive officer.

