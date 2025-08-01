Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVFAC Southwest Commander Honored by University of Arizona Alumni Chapter

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAVFAC Southwest Commander Honored by University of Arizona Alumni Chapter

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Edward Cartagena 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest

    Capt. Cathy Eyrich, Commanding Officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest, was honored with the University of Arizona Distinguished Citizen Award during the San Diego alumni chapter’s 2025 Summer Sendoff event Aug. 4.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 19:01
    Photo ID: 9242722
    VIRIN: 250804-O-RA951-3381
    Resolution: 5248x2420
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Southwest Commander Honored by University of Arizona Alumni Chapter, by Edward Cartagena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    University of Arizona Honors NAVFAC Southwest Commanding Officer

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navfac Southwest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download