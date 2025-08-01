Department of Defense Civilians & Common Access Card Holders Shop Tax-Free with the Exchange

Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s full range of goods, services, vendors,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s full range of goods, services, vendors, dining options and more are now fully accessible to Department of Defense (DoD) and Coast Guard civilians who hold Common Access Cards (CAC). see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s full range of goods, services, vendors, dining options and more are now fully accessible to Department of Defense (DoD) and Coast Guard civilians who hold Common Access Cards (CAC).



The Exchange benefit has been available to approximately 724,000 DoD/Coast Guard civilian CAC holders since 2021, giving access to tax-free merchandise at military-exclusive pricing.



CAC holders can now also apply for a MILITARY STAR® card, which offers the lowest APR among all unsecured retail cards, according to Bankrate's annual Retail Cards Study. Administered by the Exchange Credit Program, the MILITARY STAR® card has no annual or late fees and exclusive discounts including 10% off at participating Exchange restaurants, 5 cents off per gallon of fuel at Expresses, free shipping on ShopMyExchange.com orders and more. For more info, visit https://aafes.media/militarystar25.



All authorized shoppers can also enter Exchange sweepstakes which run year-round. In 2024, the military community took home more than $415,000 in prizes, including new vehicles, gift cards, tactical gear, toys, and more. Visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes to enter.



“The civilian workforce who help keep the Nation’s military installations running smoothly are vital to keeping our Warfighters mission ready,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “By shopping the Exchange, DoD and Coast Guard civilians, and other CAC holders, enjoy exceptional value and convenience while supporting critical Quality-of-Life programs.”



100% of Exchange earnings go toward making life better on installations. Every time authorized shoppers visit their PX or BX, dine at the food court or place an order through ShopMyExchange.com, they make a tangible contribution that supports all who serve and have served.



In 2024, authorized shoppers generated $295 million in dividends, strengthening Quality-of-Life programs and enhancing the Exchange shopping experience. In the last 10 years, the Exchange benefit has delivered $15 billion in value for the military community.



For in-store shopping access for CAC holders, the card’s affiliation should read “Civilian” while the agency/department should read “DoD” or a service branch. Retired DoD and Coast Guard civilians can shop online only. Purchase restrictions for civilian shoppers generally exclude alcohol, tobacco and military clothing items. Shopping privileges for active DoD and Coast Guard civilians outside of the U.S., its territories and possessions vary and are subject to host-nation agreements. Visit here for more info on shopping privileges.



DoD and Coast Guard civilians and other CAC holders can learn more about their Exchange benefit at aafes.media/cacbenefitspa. Authorized civilian shoppers can also visit ShopMyExchange.com to create an account and shop online.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, the Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in value to the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs.



