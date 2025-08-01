Groundbreaking Military Health Research Recognized with 2025 Military Health System Research Symposium Awards

Pioneers in military medicine received top honors at the 2025 Military Health System Research Symposium for their commitment to improving warfighter health.



Dr. Stephen Ferrara, acting assistant secretary of defense for health affairs, presented the awards to the winning individuals and teams. Their research spanned diverse topics, including warfighter readiness, traumatic brain injury, PTSD, and mental health.



Individual Distinguished Service Award Winners



Two researchers in the military medical community were recognized for significant contributions to the success of Military Health System medical studies supporting the deployed warfighter.



In the research category, “Innovation and Current Directions in Military Suicide Prevention, Research, and Programs,” Retired U.S. Air Force Col. (Dr.) Robert Ursano, director of the Center for the Study of Traumatic Stress and professor of psychiatry and neuroscience at the Uniformed Services University, was honored for advancing mental health care, resilience, and trauma research in support of the health and well-being of warfighters.



Ursano’s key research included combat stress, posttraumatic stress disorder, and traumatic brain injury, with a focus in suicide prevention. The findings from his work provided essential data informing suicide prevention efforts and the understanding of risk and resilience in service members. The PTSD Brain Bank provides a lasting resource for future research aimed at developing better treatments. Through his leadership of CSTS, he oversaw the development and dissemination of training and intervention programs aimed at improving the psychological health of service members and families exposed to trauma and disaster.



In the research category, “Optimizing the Human Weapon System: Utilizing Wearable Sensor Data to Inform Readiness,” Dr. Karl Friedl, senior research scientist of performance physiology, U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine, was recognized as a leader in service member health and performance. Friedl's research focused on extending limits of human physiological performance, with contributions including endocrine regulation in semi-starvation, physiological effects of anabolic steroids, body composition methods and standards, physiological monitoring, and metrics of research.



Outstanding Research Accomplishment



Individual awards were given to three researchers for outstanding research contributions supporting the warfighter with significant accomplishments of high impact achieved since February 2024.



Justin Baker, who has a doctorate in psychology, assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral health, Ohio State University College of Medicine, was recognized for his work in the category, “Innovation and Current Directions in Military Suicide Prevention, Research, and Programs.”



Baker's work focused on increasing the reach and accessibility of suicide prevention treatments through research that advances group therapy, telehealth, virtual learning platforms, and other innovative resources for service members struggling with suicidal thoughts and behaviors. His accomplishments stem from leading successful military-academic partnerships to help warfighters return to operational readiness and build resilience skills.



Mary Jo Pugh, a retired U.S. Air Force nurse who has a doctorate in psychology, and professor, Division of Epidemiology at the University of Utah School of Medicine, was recognized for her work in the category, “Evolving Methods for the Analysis of Large Complex Data Sources to Inform Military Health Policy, Readiness, Performance and Medical Practices.” She is also an investigator at the Informatics, Decision-Enhancement and Analytic Sciences Center of Innovation and the Department of Veterans Affairs Salt Lake City.



Pugh made groundbreaking contributions to research on TBI on multiple morbidity in veterans. She pioneered the integration of Department of Defense and VA data, revolutionizing the study of military exposures and complex comorbidities. Her leadership in the LIMBIC Phenotype study, encompassing over 2.5 million post-9/11 veterans, unveiled critical insights into TBI phenotypes and their associated outcomes. Pugh's innovative application of complexity theory and her dedication to advancing research methodologies significantly enhanced understanding of deployed warfighter and veteran health.



U.S. Army Capt. (Dr.) Maya Alexandri, J.D., U.S. Army Medical Corp, was recognized in the category, “Portable Medical & Dental Imaging in the Far Forward Environment.”



Alexandri led groundbreaking research measuring the electromagnetic signature of handheld ultrasound systems, otherwise known as EMS and HUS, as a crucial step for ensuring safe use in austere, high-risk combat environments. Her pilot study, conducted with the DOD’s Joint Electromagnetic Warfare Center, found that the EMS of HUS probes is negligible—undetectable at distances beyond 10 feet—suggesting they likely can be safely used without risking adversary detection. This first-of-its-kind research lays the foundation for U.S. Army doctrine integrating HUS into far-forward military medical care.



Warfighter Medical Research Public Communication



Doug Jones, who has a doctorate in movement and sport sciences, research physiologist, and director for the Warfighter Performance Department’s Thermal Physiology Lab, Naval Health Research Center, and team member, Dr. Timothy Dunn, who has a doctorate in cognitive psychology, cognitive scientist, Warfighter Performance Department, were recognized for contributions to broadening the general public's awareness of DOD-sponsored warfighter-related medical research through public communications in the category, “Polar Performance at Altitude and Arctic Activities.”



Jones and Dunn significantly advanced understanding of warfighters’ physiological and cognitive responses to operating in extreme environments. Their dedication and scientific rigor in medical research were recognized by National Public Radio’s Marketplace podcast during joint exercise Arctic Edge 2024. When NPR travelled to NHRC to record a special episode on the challenges warfighters face operating in the extreme cold, Jones and Dunn were able to relay to a general audience their scientific efforts to improve service members’ readiness, resilience, and lethality.



Team Awards in Outstanding Research Accomplishment



Three teams were awarded for their outstanding research contributions supporting the warfighter with significant accomplishment of high impact achieved since February 2024.



The Linking Investigations in Trauma and Emergency Services Network team from the University of Pittsburgh, led by Dr. Jason Sperry, section chief of trauma surgery, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Division of Surgery, was honored in the research category, “Blood and Blood Products: Novel Strategies for Treatment of Blood Failure.”



The LITES Network completed two high-impact trials—CriSP-HS and CriSP-TBI—demonstrating the feasibility, efficacy, and safety of early, cold-stored platelet transfusion in patients with hemorrhagic shock and TBI. These trials provided the first high-level evidence supporting early CSP use in injured patients. LITES demonstrated CSP transfusions were safe, could be provided earlier, and may improve outcomes. Incorporating CSPs into military transfusion protocols has the potential to augment the platelet supply, expand access to operationally complex environments, and improve outcomes in the critically injured warfighter.



The Naval Psychological Readiness and Human Performance team from the Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory, led by Justin Handy, who has a doctorate in cognitive psychology, research psychologist, Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory, and Dominica Hernandez, Ph.D. team co-lead, research psychologist, principal investigator, was honored in the research category, “Undersea Operational Research Panel.”



The NPRHP team transitioned multiple evidence-based fleet deliverables that improved submariner and nuclear-operator screening, career prediction, and individual coaching to foster readiness, professional development, leadership, team performance, and retention. The team validated a model for predicting optimal career outcomes and targeting optimal points for career intervention. Their submarine leadership and sailor development programs transitioned to the fleet, becoming mandated for submariners assigned to operational boats. Their efforts also formed the basis for a U.S. Navy-wide leadership assessment and development program.



The interdisciplinary team comprised of Dr. Francisco Vital-Lopez, with the Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine in support of the DOD Biotechnology High Performance Computing Software Applications Institute, and Jaques Reifman, who has a doctorate in nuclear engineering, director and senior research scientist of the Biotechnology High-Performance Computing Software Applications Institute, U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command, was honored in the research category, “Big Data, AI and Machine Learning in Military Research: Precision Medicine and Operational Readiness.”



Reifman led the team in developing and clearing with the Food and Drug Administration the APPRAISE-Hemorrhage Risk Index application, an artificial intelligence-enabled decision-support system designed to help combat medics triage trauma casualties for hemorrhage risk near the point of injury. The FDA clearance was a major milestone allowing for wide use and dissemination of this critical capability that will improve the chances of survival of combat casualties. APPRAISE-HRI is a one-of-a-kind application and the first and only AI-enabled software as a medical device approved by the FDA from the DOD.



Team Awards in Outstanding Program Management



Three teams were honored for outstanding medical product program management. The award focused on the accomplishments of a team charged with further maturing medical research and development or a commercial effort.



The Freeze-Dried Plasma Integrated Product Team from the Warfighter Protection and Acute Care, Operational Medical Systems, and industry partner Octapharma, led by Andrew Atkinson, product manager, OPMED, WPAC, and Kendra Lawrence, Ph.D., project manager OPMED, WPAC, was honored in the research category, “Advances in Far-Forward (Roles 1/2) Clinical Care Provision.”



Using a combination of traditional and innovative product development strategies together with an unprecedented level of collaboration, the FDP Integrated Product Team and industry partner Octapharma achieved an emergency use authorization for OctaPlasLG Powder in August 2024. This delivered the first ability for conventional forces to stock and field FDA-authorized FDP and demonstrates significant achievement in product development through the team’s depth of expertise, flexibility in acquisition and regulatory strategies, and unwavering commitment to find solutions to priority medical gaps.



The U.S. Army Office of Regulated Activities Medical Devices and Diagnostics branch, in partnership with military medical product developers across DOD, led by Dr. Chandar Thakur, chief of ORA, was recognized in the category, “State of the Technology: Demonstrations of Acute Diagnostic and Monitoring TBI Devices.”



MDD played a crucial role in achieving five FDA approvals of military-focused medical products since February 2024. Efforts included the Automated Processing of the Physiologic Registry for Assessment of Injury Severity, Analyzer-Traumatic Brain Injury, MEQU Fluid Warmer, Infrascanner 2500, and SymVess. MDD also addressed several program-impacting issues with FDA, leading to successful milestones.



The Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Medical team, led by U.S. Army Col. Matthew Clark, joint project manager for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Medical, was recognized in the category, “Enhancing Military Medical Readiness through Global Health Engagement and Research.”



The JPM CBRN Medical team is recognized for excellence in support of their efforts increasing warfighter readiness and reducing operational risk from chemical agents. They have received seven FDA-approved products; four this year alone. Much of the recent success of the JPM CBRN Medical can be attributed to the “Year of the Integrated Product Team (IPT)” initiative the team kicked off in 2023, and its strong focus on an integrated master schedule and schedule management. The Year of the IPT highlighted that quality is essential for success.



Several other awards will be presented during the week-long symposium. The Young Investigator Competition will be held during the conference to honor three top investigators. More than 1,400 scientific posters will be presented during MHSRS, and top poster presenters will be recognized by their peers.



Visit the 2025 MHSRS spotlight page on Health.mil for more news and highlights from this symposium and engage with us on social media using the #MHSRS2025 hashtag.

