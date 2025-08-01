AMCOM ceremony remembers those they lost

The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command held a memorial ceremony to honor 27 of its team members who passed away during the year.



Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, AMCOM commander, hosted the annual ceremony on Aug. 5 in the Bob Jones Auditorium on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.



Those honored worked for AMCOM G-3/5, AMCOM G-8, Letterkenny Army Depot, Corpus Christi Army Depot, Aviation Logistics Center, AMCOM Combined Logistics Command and the U.S. Army Test, Measurement and Diagnostics Equipment Activity.



Robinson thanked family members, friends and coworkers who attended to honor their loved ones.

"I think one of the most important things you can give to show how much you care is your time," she said. "I appreciate everyone for being here today."



During the ceremony, friends and coworkers shared stories about how each honored employee impacted their lives and how much they would be missed.



"They were supervisors and leaders within the organization, and all were dedicated to the Soldiers and warfighters on whom AMCOM remains focused on a daily basis," Robinson said. "But as much as we appreciated their professional attributes, we appreciated having each one as a teammate and a friend."



Robinson said photos of the employees honored during the ceremony would be added to the "AMCOM Remembers" display wall outside the Bob Jones Auditorium.



"It is our vow today that their service to AMCOM, to the Army and to our nation will never be forgotten," she said.



Employees honored at this year’s memorial:



AMCOM G-3/5:

• Alex Brock



AMCOM G-8:

• Avina Birt

• Jeffrey Jenkins



AMCOM Combined Logistics Command:

• Amy Rodriquez

• Cory Tipton



Letterkenny Army Depot:

• Paul Gottfried

• Michael W. Kline

Corpus Christi Army Depot:

• Jerry Garza

• Esequiel Ochoa

• Thomas Sutherland

• Michael Barrera Torres

• Stanley Vela

• Jack Worthington



U.S. Army Test, Measurement and Diagnostics Equipment Activity:

• Robert Mozeleski

• Othel Winslett



Aviation Logistics Center:

• Bradley Bullard

• Yolanda Dean

• Adan Fuentes

• Matthew Gallegos

• Jeff Haulk

• Joe Kilpatrick

• Gavin Mills

• Adra Pedro

• Diane Pineda

• Jean Schmittle

• Ricky Stevens

• Karen Tann



Video of the ceremony: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/972770/amcom-memorial-ceremony

