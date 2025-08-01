Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMCOM ceremony remembers those they lost

    AMCOM ceremony remembers those they lost

    Photo By Jeremy Coburn | Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson speaks during the AMCOM memorial ceremony held Aug. 5 in the...... read more read more

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Story by Nicholas Janeway 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command held a memorial ceremony to honor 27 of its team members who passed away during the year.

    Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, AMCOM commander, hosted the annual ceremony on Aug. 5 in the Bob Jones Auditorium on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.

    Those honored worked for AMCOM G-3/5, AMCOM G-8, Letterkenny Army Depot, Corpus Christi Army Depot, Aviation Logistics Center, AMCOM Combined Logistics Command and the U.S. Army Test, Measurement and Diagnostics Equipment Activity.

    Robinson thanked family members, friends and coworkers who attended to honor their loved ones.
    "I think one of the most important things you can give to show how much you care is your time," she said. "I appreciate everyone for being here today."

    During the ceremony, friends and coworkers shared stories about how each honored employee impacted their lives and how much they would be missed.

    "They were supervisors and leaders within the organization, and all were dedicated to the Soldiers and warfighters on whom AMCOM remains focused on a daily basis," Robinson said. "But as much as we appreciated their professional attributes, we appreciated having each one as a teammate and a friend."

    Robinson said photos of the employees honored during the ceremony would be added to the "AMCOM Remembers" display wall outside the Bob Jones Auditorium.

    "It is our vow today that their service to AMCOM, to the Army and to our nation will never be forgotten," she said.

    Employees honored at this year’s memorial:

    AMCOM G-3/5:
    • Alex Brock

    AMCOM G-8:
    • Avina Birt
    • Jeffrey Jenkins

    AMCOM Combined Logistics Command:
    • Amy Rodriquez
    • Cory Tipton

    Letterkenny Army Depot:
    • Paul Gottfried
    • Michael W. Kline
    Corpus Christi Army Depot:
    • Jerry Garza
    • Esequiel Ochoa
    • Thomas Sutherland
    • Michael Barrera Torres
    • Stanley Vela
    • Jack Worthington

    U.S. Army Test, Measurement and Diagnostics Equipment Activity:
    • Robert Mozeleski
    • Othel Winslett

    Aviation Logistics Center:
    • Bradley Bullard
    • Yolanda Dean
    • Adan Fuentes
    • Matthew Gallegos
    • Jeff Haulk
    • Joe Kilpatrick
    • Gavin Mills
    • Adra Pedro
    • Diane Pineda
    • Jean Schmittle
    • Ricky Stevens
    • Karen Tann

    Video of the ceremony: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/972770/amcom-memorial-ceremony

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 14:15
    Story ID: 544921
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMCOM ceremony remembers those they lost, by Nicholas Janeway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    AMCOM ceremony remembers those they lost

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMCOM
    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command
    Ceremony
    Memorial

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download