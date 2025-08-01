Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMCOM ceremony remembers those they lost

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Jeremy Coburn 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson speaks during the AMCOM memorial ceremony held Aug. 5 in the Bob Jones Auditorium on Redstone Arsenal, Ala. The ceremony honored 27 team members who passed away during the year.

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 14:15
    Photo ID: 9241912
    VIRIN: 250805-O-CT301-2240
    Resolution: 2048x1384
    Size: 716.19 KB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
    This work, AMCOM ceremony remembers those they lost, by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMCOM ceremony remembers those they lost

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, AMCOM, Memorial, Ceremony

