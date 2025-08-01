Where Acquisitions Meet Operations: How Range Management Equips the Spaceport of the Future

At Vandenberg Space Force Base, the launchpad is just the final scene in a much larger performance. Behind every successful space launch or hypersonic missile test is an intricate system of sensors, radars, data networks, telemetry systems, and the Guardians, Airmen and civilians who sustain and modernize it all.



Range Management (RM), a Space Launch Delta 30 unit, is transforming how the U.S. Space Force equips and operates its West Coast range. Their work directly supports U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman’s strategic emphasis on “Equipping the Force,” which calls for dynamic integration between acquisition and operations. RM is answering that call not just in theory, but in daily execution.



RM’s mission is clear: develop, acquire, modernize, maintain, and sustain the nation’s premier Launch and Test Range System (LTRS). This system is the backbone for both space and test operations, providing launch and tracking support for Department of Defense, civil, and commercial missions.



“The range is more than just rockets. It takes all of Team V every time there is a successful launch or test,” said U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Paul Roque, Space Launch Delta 30 Director of Range Management. “When it comes to the range, I like to think we're the glue that keeps things together. From the weather sensors and systems that we deliver to the 30 Operations Support Squadron, to the Planning and Scheduling systems that 2 Range Operations Squadron uses to deconflict operations, and the mission networks that they all communicate on, RM brings those to bear on the Western Range.”



LTRS includes 11 critical subsystems: radar, telemetry, communications, weather, timing and sequence, flight termination, safety, optics, planning and scheduling, area surveillance, and data handling. These aren’t just technologies; they are mission-critical capabilities, many of which are being actively modernized under RM’s guidance to support the future spaceport vision.



As the demand for launch capacity grows, the range needs to become more flexible and reliable. RM is focused on enabling the range to support multiple major missions, one of the key goals of the “Spaceport of the Future” vision.



By developing a secure, IP-enabled Western Range network, RM is enabling remote operations and mission concurrency. “We’re investing in infrastructure that allows multiple operations to run simultaneously from different locations,” said Roque. “This isn’t just about launching more often, it’s about launching smarter.”



Equally as important is the range's agility. Many of RM’s modernization efforts involve upgrading legacy systems to support rapid reconfiguration. “We need the range to pivot from a hypersonic test to a satellite launch in hours, not days,” said Roque. “Telemetry and radar modernization, along with digital configuration tools, help us do that.”



Cybersecurity is embedded in every modernization effort. RM coordinates with SLD 30 to ensure all new and legacy systems are hardened against digital threats. From cyber patching strategies to monitoring enclave vulnerability, RM is building a resilient range that can operate in a contested environment.



A key element of equipping the force is speed, specifically the ability to deliver critical mission data to stakeholders, planners, weather teams, safety analysts, and launch providers within 24 hours.



“Right now, some of our older systems still rely on hard drives to move data,” said Roque. “But we’re actively transitioning to secure, networked data storage and retrieval; it’s a major line of effort.”



This evolution will enable Vandenberg to meet strategic data objectives, including delivering collision avoidance and post-mission assessments within hours. And it’s not just about speed; it’s about mission confidence.



The RM team exemplifies what it means to blend acquisition and operations. Within RM are Space Force project managers, system engineers, cybersecurity experts, and logistics professionals, all working together in cross-functional Integrated Product Teams (IPTs).



“A lot of what we do starts with understanding capability gaps,” said Roque. “That’s where having operators, acquirers, and engineers in the same room makes all the difference. When someone flags a failing radar or a gap in our safety system, we don’t just document it; we start the acquisition process that same week.”



These IPTs don’t just support the mission; they shape it. For example, when a mission-critical weather profiler went offline, RM quickly repurposed parts from a lower-priority system to keep the range green. That’s the kind of responsiveness enabled by embedded logistics, engineering, and acquisition support under one roof.



Looking ahead, RM is preparing for a future in which Vandenberg can host three major operations simultaneously, reconfigure systems for new missions in under an hour, and make all post-mission data digitally accessible within a day. The work is far from over, but RM is laying the foundation.



“Our systems are aging, our demand is growing, and the threats are evolving,” said Roque. “However, I’m confident in our Guardians. We have the right expertise, the right partnerships, and the right mindset. We’re building the spaceport the future will need.”



Space is a challenging domain and therefore demands a tighter integration between acquisition and operations than traditional military frameworks. RM is a living model of that integration.



Here, acquisitions aren’t abstract; they enable operational excellence. Operations aren’t reactive; they actively shape what gets acquired, built, and fielded.



At Vandenberg, the value of the acquisition workforce isn’t measured in contracts awarded; it’s measured in missions launched, threats deterred, and national objectives achieved. And for Range Management, that mission is just beginning.

