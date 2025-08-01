MSC Legacy of Service celebrated at NMRTC Bremerton

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict | Medical Service Corps officer assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict | Medical Service Corps officer assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton pause for a group photo-op during celebrating the 78th birthday of their corps on August 4, 1947. There are approximately 30 MSC officers assigned to NMRTC Bremerton, providing expertise in 31 specialties of their three corps’ branches - Clinical Care, Health Care Science, Health Care Administration - to help handle the daily responsibilities of supporting the daily demands in a military treatment facility. We represent the scientists, administrators and clinicians. We’re not the doctors. We’re not the nurses. We are the force multipliers. We’re the heart of the hospital. We’re the calm that keeps everything going. We make sure logistics are there, lab results are coming, and prescriptions are getting out,” remarked Capt. Karla Lepore, Naval Hospital Bremerton director, NMRTC Bremerton commanding officer and MSC officer and occupational therapist. (Official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

It was 78 years ago on August 4, 1947, that a critical lesson learned during the Second World War was formally applied.



There was not just a need for military officers well versed in science, but particularly when that singular skill was related to the field of medicine. Such awareness actually can be traced back to the First World War [1914-1918].



President Harry S. Truman signed the Army-Navy Medical Service Corps Act two years removed from the end of the Second World War to officially create the MSC as an essential, distinctive corps.



The MSC plank owners from that time were all WWII veterans, many of them prior hospital corpsmen.



There are approximately 30 MSC officers assigned to NMRTC Bremerton, providing expertise in 31 specialties of their three corps’ branches - Clinical Care, Health Care Science, Health Care Administration - to help handle the daily responsibilities of supporting the daily demands in a military treatment facility. Many were present to celebrate their 78th birthday at Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton.



“Just in our audience here we have eight of the 31 specialties represented. That’s what I love about the MSC. We are so diverse. We have a radiation health officer here, dietitian, health care administrator, information technology, lab officer, occupational therapist, to name a few. We represent the scientists, administrators and clinicians. We’re not the doctors. We’re not the nurses. We are the force multipliers. We’re the heart of the hospital. We’re the calm that keeps everything going. We make sure logistics are there, lab results are coming, and prescriptions are getting out. We love what we do. We love that we’re able to support everyone in the hospital,” remarked Capt. Karla Lepore, Naval Hospital Bremerton director, NMRTC Bremerton commanding officer and MSC officer and occupational therapist.



The Clinical Care specialties include audiology, clinical psychology, dietetics/food management, occupational therapy, optometry, pharmacy, physical therapy, physician assistant, podiatry, and social work.



The Health Care Science field encompasses aerospace experimental psychology, aerospace physiology, biochemistry, entomology, environmental health, industrial hygiene, medical technology, microbiology, physiology, radiation health, and research psychology.



Health Care Administration consists of education and training management, financial management, fleet marine force, general health care administration, health care facilities planning, information management, manpower systems analysis, medical logistics management, operations research, patient administration, and plans, operations and medical intelligence.



“You are all united by a shared corps and a shared unwavering mission,” read heartfelt sentiments sent from Rear Adm. Darren K. Via, Navy Surgeon General and chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery. “Your presence extends far and wide, providing support to the fleet, ensuring the seamless operation of Navy Medicine readiness and training commands and units, helping to deliver expeditionary medical capabilities and contributing significantly to joint operations around the globe. Simply put, you are always in the fight and ready to deliver.”



Rear Adm. M. Case, Medical Service Corps chief sent his regards, reading in part, “As we observe our birthday, please take a moment to pause and reflect on the sacrifice of those who have gone before us and honor those currently serving. I have no doubt that the future of the corps is in excellent hands and that with each birthday celebration, our proud tradition will live on.”



In Navy anniversary and birthday tradition, the most seasoned and newest members of the Medical Service Corps, Cmdr. John Balsamo, Clinical Support Service department head and occupational therapist, and Lt. j.g. David Tegtmeyer, Information Management assistant department head, did the honor of cutting the ceremonial cake.