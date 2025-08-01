Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MSC Legacy of Service celebrated at NMRTC Bremerton

    MSC Legacy of Service celebrated at NMRTC Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Medical Service Corps officer assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton pause for a group photo-op during celebrating the 78th birthday of their corps on August 4, 1947.
    There are approximately 30 MSC officers assigned to NMRTC Bremerton, providing expertise in 31 specialties of their three corps’ branches - Clinical Care, Health Care Science, Health Care Administration - to help handle the daily responsibilities of supporting the daily demands in a military treatment facility.
    We represent the scientists, administrators and clinicians. We’re not the doctors. We’re not the nurses. We are the force multipliers. We’re the heart of the hospital. We’re the calm that keeps everything going. We make sure logistics are there, lab results are coming, and prescriptions are getting out,” remarked Capt. Karla Lepore, Naval Hospital Bremerton director, NMRTC Bremerton commanding officer and MSC officer and occupational therapist. (Official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

