CRDAMC provides over 200 school and sports physicals during annual Sports Physical Rodeo and hosts over 500 at annual Kidz Fest

FORT HOOD, Texas – The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center’s Pediatric Clinic saw over 250 young patients, ages four and up, for school and sports physicals during its 11th annual Sports Physical Rodeo on Aug. 2.

The event was held in conjunction with the Army Public Health Nursing Team’s 2nd annual Kidz Fest, which hosted 500 attendees featuring games, crafts, story time, prizes, and a backpack raffle. Both events were free and open to families enrolled in any CRDAMC clinic.

The large turnout and smooth execution of both events were made possible through the coordination of more than 30 community vendors and clinic staff. Yesenia Montoya, registered nurse and communicable disease lead with Army Public Health Nursing, helped organize the Kidz Fest vendors, while Kelly Pitts, supervisory nurse in pediatrics, oversaw the physicals.

If you missed the Sports Physical Rodeo, beneficiaries can still make appointments for Child and Youth Services and sports physicals for children ages 4 and up. Families can schedule an appointment by calling 254-288-8888 or visiting the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal at https://patientportal.mhsgenesis.health.mil.

CRDAMC Commander Col. Mark Jacques, a pediatrician, highlighted the significance of serving military children during his remarks. “We cannot forget about the military child,” Jacques said. “They face unique and sometimes difficult challenges—deployments, relocations—and our goal is to make sure they receive the best care and support while they’re here.”

Lt. Col. Teresa Suggs, chief of the Department of Public Health, officially opened Kidz Fest, encouraging families to connect with resources to build strong support systems during their time at Fort Hood. “It takes a village to raise a child, and it’s even harder when you’re a military family,” she said. “If you don’t find what you need today, let us know—we want to help.”

Families expressed appreciation for the efficiency and convenience of the Saturday morning event.

Lt. Col. Widmar Roman, commander of 2nd Battalion, 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade and wife Jana brought their son Thomas for a sports physical. “This setup is perfect,” he said. “We’re busy during the week, so this makes it easy to meet school health requirements in one stop.”

Gabriel Thomas, wife of Cpt. Kenneth Thomas, logistics, 1st Cavalry Division, said having her children’s primary care team at CRDAMC and being able to complete physicals on a weekend made the process convenient. “Once the physicals are done, all the documents are right there in the system,” she added.

Retired Army wheel vehicle mechanic Sgt. Gabriel Sanchez attended with his children, while wife, Pvt. Kelsey Sanchez, environmental health specialist, helped with the environmental health table. Sanchez said it was a chance to get outdoors and help his kids learn. “Nowadays, kids are stuck inside. This got them out and helped them understand things like handwashing, hygiene, and staying healthy,” he said.

