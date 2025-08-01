Retired Army wheel vehicle mechanic Sgt. Gabriel Sanchez husband, of Pvt. Kelsey Sanchez, CRDAMC environmental health specialist, talks to Tara Quill, population health nurse, while his son visits with Jobina Williams, nurse disease manager, at the population health and disease management table during the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center’s Pediatric Clinic 11th annual Sports Physical Rodeo and 2nd annual Kidz Fest on Aug. 2. photo by Rodney Jackson, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Public Affairs)
CRDAMC provides over 200 school and sports physicals during annual Sports Physical Rodeo and hosts over 500 at annual Kidz Fest
