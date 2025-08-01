AFMAO Chaplains host Mortuary Training Course

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. – The Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operation Chaplain corps held a two-day Chaplain Corps Mortuary Training Course, July 29-30 2025.



The course, open to all branches, was targeted towards DoD chaplains, caregivers, and religious support personnel. The intent of the course is to not only expose Chaplains to the AFMAO mission, but to learn how to become caregivers for someone in grief or someone experiencing loss.



U.S. Air Force Capt. Stephen Lager, AFMAO staff chaplain, explains that the course is an opportunity for other caregivers to explore grief in more than what is just taught during typical training, and get a more hands on learning experience, especially when it comes to specific mortuary procedures. The course also allows attendees to take home skills about grief and loss that they may come across back at their home units, allowing them to proactively respond to those challenging situations.



“Every installation I've ever been at, unfortunately, people have experienced loss, whether it's loss of a co-worker, a member in their unit, family member or just a friend, there will always be people that a chaplain is caring for that are going through a period of loss, that are experiencing grief, showing signs of mourning,” said Lager. “Here at AFMAO, we devote a lot of our time and resources into that space. Obviously, every family that comes here to AFMAO that we care for has lost a loved one, and we want to be the most effective caregivers that we can be.”



The curriculum of the course includes a full orientation of AFMAO, allowing attendees to see embalming processes, a mock dignified transfer and ramp ceremony, the Fisher House for Families of the Fallen campus, and other specific AFMAO sections such as dress and restoration and uniforms. The classes, hosted by the AFMAO Chaplain team include: grief and family care training; creating meaningful military ceremonies, emotional processing activities, and meeting with AFMAO representatives.



The set of skills Chaplains are able to gain from seeing how the mortuary handles grief and counseling stands apart from other assignments. With grief being seen in families on a repetitive basis at AFMAO, the Chaplain team is able to gain a unique perspective.



“There's more out there to learn about grief and loss than just the five stages of grief,” Lager said.



U.S. Navy Lt. Weston Body, a chaplain stationed at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, has been a Chaplain for a year and half, and was an attendee of the course. Body highlighted the values of coming to see AFMAO in person, and working with other Chaplains and caregivers to understand the sacredness surrounding the mission. He explained that being able to go through a ramp ceremony and seeing a dignified transfer process were meaningful, and how impacting ceremonies as a Chaplain will be a large part of what he does moving forward.



“We wear the uniform, we take the oath, we've all been through that,” says Body. “I really think that this is probably one of the fullest expressions of the sacredness of what it

means to serve.”



The Chaplain Corps Mortuary Training Course at AFMAO is more than just a professional development opportunity; it is a formative experience that equips spiritual caregivers with the tools, empathy, and perspective needed to minister and care for others in the most difficult moments of loss. By offering hands-on exposure to the sacred mission of caring for the fallen and their families, this course prepares chaplains and religious affairs personnel to meet grief not with hesitation but with dignity, honor, and respect.



“Our combatant commanders expect a well prepared force, and our chaplains are going to be asked to care for people at their local installations, care for people experiencing grief and loss,” Lager said. “At AFMAO, we want to make sure that our people are ready across the DoD enterprise to provide care for the fallen and for their families. I have not found a place doing that any better than AFMAO.”

