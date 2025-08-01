NMR&D Presents and Collaborates at MHSRS 2025

Photo By Emily Swedlund | KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Aug. 4, 2025) Capt. Franca Jones, commander, Naval Medical Research...... read more read more Photo By Emily Swedlund | KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Aug. 4, 2025) Capt. Franca Jones, commander, Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), speaks to attendees at the plenary session for the 2025 Military Health Research Symposium. MHSRS is the DoD’s premier scientific meeting that focuses specifically on the unique medical needs of service members. This annual educational symposium brings together healthcare professionals, researchers, and DoD leaders for four days of critical learning, intensive idea sharing and relationship building. NMR&D, a global collective of eight commands led by NMRC, conducts research in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health, readiness and lethality, across a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. NMR&D studies infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, directed energy health effects, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology and behavioral sciences. (U.S. Navy Photo by Emily Swedlund/ released) see less | View Image Page

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Researchers, leadership and exhibition representatives with Navy Medicine Research and Development (NMR&D) kicked off attendance at the Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) on August 4.



MHSRS, which takes place from August 4-7 this year, is a four-day annual symposium held in Kissimmee, Florida. MHSRS provides a forum for stakeholders in military health and the readiness of U.S. service members to share the latest research findings on, and advancements aimed at improving warfighter health and lethality.



NMR&D activity at MHSRS will include over two dozen breakout session presentations, and almost a hundred research posters.



“Attending MHSRS lets our commands directly engage in critical knowledge sharing,” explained Tommy Lamkin, public affairs officer and exhibition representative for NMR&D. “Our scientists and leaders can provide their latest findings on behalf of force readiness to the collective audience of stakeholders in military health. Likewise, our commands benefit from facetime with other researchers whose findings allow us to focus our efforts where they will best serve U.S. service members.”



Attendees for NMR&D at this year’s MHSRS come from across eight commands: Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory (NSMRL), Naval Health Research Command (NHRC), Naval Medical Research Units (NAMRU) Dayton, San Antonio, EURAFCENT, INDO PACIFIC and SOUTH.



“NMR&D always plays a prominent role at MHSRS,” said Cmdr. Kenneth Fan, executive officer of NHRC, “highlighting the breadth and impact of our work for the total force.”



MHSRS is the DoD’s premier scientific meeting that focuses specifically on the unique medical needs of service members. This annual educational symposium brings together healthcare professionals, researchers, and DoD leaders for four days of critical learning, intensive idea sharing and relationship building.



NMR&D, a global collective of eight commands, conducts research in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health, readiness and lethality, across a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. NMR&D studies infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, directed energy health effects, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology and behavioral sciences.