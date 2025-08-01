Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMR&D Presents and Collaborates at MHSRS 2025

    KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Emily Swedlund 

    Naval Medical Research Command

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Aug. 4, 2025) Capt. Franca Jones, commander, Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), speaks to attendees at the plenary session for the 2025 Military Health Research Symposium. MHSRS is the DoD’s premier scientific meeting that focuses specifically on the unique medical needs of service members. This annual educational symposium brings together healthcare professionals, researchers, and DoD leaders for four days of critical learning, intensive idea sharing and relationship building. NMR&D, a global collective of eight commands led by NMRC, conducts research in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health, readiness and lethality, across a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. NMR&D studies infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, directed energy health effects, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology and behavioral sciences. (U.S. Navy Photo by Emily Swedlund/ released)

    Navy medicine
    nmr&d
    ThisisNavyMedicine
    MHSRS 2025

