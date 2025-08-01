Arkansas National Guard bolsters its disaster response plan

Photo By 1st Lt. Melody Daniel | CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, NORTH LITTLE ROCK,, Ark. - The Arkansas National Guard is...... read more read more Photo By 1st Lt. Melody Daniel | CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, NORTH LITTLE ROCK,, Ark. - The Arkansas National Guard is working closely with its state and federal partners to intensify preparations for a high-magnitude earthquake from the New Madrid Seismic Zone, spanning Illinois to northeast Arkansas. By planning for this rare, high-impact disaster, the Arkansas National Guard is building a robust framework capable of addressing any emergency, from tornadoes to floods to unforeseen crises. The Arkansas National Guard, in partnership with the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management, is crafting a response plan emphasizing communication, logistics, and mutual aid. Recent drills with Federal Emergency Management Agency Region 6 states Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas simulated a New Madrid Seismic Zone quake response, honing strategies for route assessments, hazardous materials response, and commodities distribution. These exercises, part of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, strengthen Arkansas’ ability to both provide and receive aid, ensuring flexibility for a multitude of disasters. see less | View Image Page

The Arkansas National Guard is working closely with its state and federal partners to intensify preparations for a high-magnitude earthquake from the New Madrid Seismic Zone, spanning Illinois to northeast Arkansas.



By planning for this rare, high-impact disaster, the Arkansas National Guard is building a robust framework capable of addressing any emergency, from tornadoes to floods to unforeseen crises.



“Readiness to respond is a key operational focus,” said Brig. Gen. Chad Bridges, Arkansas’ adjutant general. “If we’re ready to respond to something of this scope, we’re ready for anything that can happen in our state.”



The Arkansas National Guard, in partnership with the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management, is crafting a response plan emphasizing communication, logistics, and mutual aid. Recent drills with Federal Emergency Management Agency Region 6 states Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas simulated a New Madrid Seismic Zone quake response, honing strategies for route assessments, hazardous materials response, and commodities distribution. These exercises, part of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, strengthen Arkansas’ ability to both provide and receive aid, ensuring flexibility for a multitude of disasters.



Between December 1811 and February 1812, a series of powerful earthquakes struck the New Madrid Seismic Zone, shaking much of the central United States, including portions of northeast Arkansas. These quakes, among the strongest ever recorded in North America, caused the Mississippi River to flow backward temporarily and reshaped the region’s landscape. Today, they serve as a foundational scenario for emergency planning in Arkansas, FEMA Region 6 and beyond.



A New Madrid Seismic Zone earthquake could trigger liquefaction, a phenomenon that occurs when soft subsoil is disrupted by an earthquake. This would turn the soil surrounding the Mississippi River and other areas along the New Madrid Seismic Zone into an unstable environment, potentially sinking buildings, buckling roads, and trapping vehicles. The rare possibility of a high-magnitude earthquake occurring in Arkansas results in many structures lacking seismic retrofitting. Rather, the state’s focus on floods and tornadoes, a much more likely natural occurrence has left gaps that these preparations aim to close. A New Madrid Seismic Zone earthquake would be the apex of disasters that the Arkansas National Guard could exercise and therefore offers the best stress test for a disaster response plan.



“The success of this wargame highlights the preparatory work and commitment of planners from the Arkansas National Guard, as well as their principal supporting state National Guard planners within FEMA Region 6, to fully integrate a risk-informed response to this catastrophic event,” said Jeff Lowe, a National Guard Bureau J5-J, contractor. “Guard planners from other states shared pre-event plans and, during the event, briefed their phased Guard response activities. The continued collaboration from these talented planners will also improve the risk-informed response to other catastrophic events in the region.”



The comprehensive planning, including integrating Arkansas State Police, ADEM, and the Arkansas Department of Transportation, builds a versatile response system. Oklahoma and New Mexico Guardsmen shared insights on managing external support, while Texas and Louisiana offered strategies for search-and-rescue and self-sustaining operations, enhancing Arkansas’ all-hazard readiness.



Additionally, during a recent visit to Walnut Ridge, Ark., National Guard officials toured the Walnut Ridge Regional Airport to assess its potential role in a New Madrid Seismic Zone response. Originally established as a military airfield during World War II, the airport has a longstanding history of supporting national defense operations. Due to its central location and robust infrastructure, it’s strategically positioned to serve as a regional logistics hub during a major seismic event. The tour also highlighted prior coordination efforts with state, local, and federal partners to ensure interoperability and a unified response capability across agencies.



(Lt. Col. Patrick O’Brien Boling, Louisiana National Guard contributed to this article.)