Resolute Space 25: Large-scale U.S. Space Force exercise tests, validates ‘Allied by Design’

U.S. Space Force Col. Jay Steingold, center, Resolute Space 2025 exercise director, speaks alongside Royal Australian Air Force Group Captain Darrell May, left, Space Forces Indo-Pacific deputy commander, and USSF Lt. Col. Shawn Green, right, RS25 exercise deputy director, during kick off outside of SFI headquarters on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 8, 2025. Nested under the 2025 Department of the Air Force exercise series, Resolute Space 2025 demonstrates the Space Force's preparedness for complex, large-scale military operations by exercising our ability to operate in a contested, dynamic environment against high-end threats on short notice across the service and with joint and international partners.

Integration between the U.S. and its Allies is a consistent focal point for the U.S. Space Force, with critical command and control and operational elements of Allied partnerships being tested and validated in Resolute Space 2025.



Resolute Space 2025 is the U.S. Space Force’s largest service-wide exercise, executed as part of the broader Department Level Exercise (DLE) with the U.S. Air Force. The exercise, which began on July 8, demonstrates the Space Force’s preparedness for complex, large-scale military operations in a contested, dynamic environment against high-end threats.



“The whole idea of this type of exercise is to place maximum pressure on our operational and command and control functions to understand where we need to improve,” said Royal Australian Air Force Group Captain Darrell May, deputy commander for U.S. Space Forces – Indo-Pacific. “It provides us the opportunity to try different techniques, planning processes, and structures to see what works and then get better from it.”



May, a career RAAF intelligence officer, fills a unique role as a RAAF senior officer in a U.S. military leadership position. While in this position, he speaks and acts on behalf of U.S. Space Force interests. In the case of Resolute Space, he’s the service component deputy for exercise friendly forces.



Having an Ally filling a senior U.S. military role exemplifies the intent of the U.S. Space Force International Partnership Strategy, which focuses on deepening collaboration with Allies and Partners.



“We are better able to achieve our goal of deterrence when we work together with our Allies and Partners,” said Col. Jay Steingold, Resolute Space 2025 Exercise Director. “Just having Group Captain May’s position here, an Australian covering a critical U.S. Space Forces – Indo-Pacific leadership role, encourages us all to think about the linkages between nations and strengthens our collaboration and coordination mechanisms on a daily basis.”



One of three enduring goals of the U.S. Space Force International Partnership Strategy is to integrate with Allies and Partners across the full spectrum of Force Design, Force Development, and Force Employment.



Broadly, the U.S Space Force embraces foreign exchange and liaison officers from more than a dozen allied nations from South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Allies are integrated into all levels of command – strategic, operational, and tactical – filling senior leadership functions, like May, and conducting missions on operations floors.



“Our Allies are essential to our primary goal of deterrence. We operate in the space domain together; we fly together; we sail together; and we’ve fought side-by-side,” said Steingold. “My team’s responsibility in this exercise has been to put pressure on the joint and coalition space warfighters in the most realistic manner across the USINDOPACOM and USSPACECOM areas of operation. Our relations and coordination with Allies and Partners assure access to the space domain and this exercise validates those linkages and strengthens our relationships.”



Leveraging partnerships with Allies and like-minded nations achieves strategic objectives in space and aligns the approach with broader national defense priorities. There are key advantages to incorporating and exercising Allied integration concepts in Resolute Space.



“Resolute Space provides us an excellent opportunity to look at process, operations, and organizational structure challenges to know where we need to make improvements to our Allied and Partner integration,” said Brig. Gen. Brian Denaro, commander of U.S. Space Forces – Indo-Pacific.



Multiple force elements involved in Resolute Space have already begun capturing lessons-learned for improvement at the service-level, within the Space Force’s service component to the combatant command, and across Space Force field commands.



“This is about showing what gaps and seams exist in regards to collaboration with other components. As the newest service component and being a new military service, we’re finding substantial ways to ensure we’re adequately structured to operate seamlessly with joint and coalition forces,” said May. “One of the big successes we’ve seen so far in the exercise is the collaboration across each directorate within the service component, within the directorates themselves, and in collaboration with the space and mission deltas at Space Operations Command and Space Training and Readiness Command.



“Where the U.S. Space Force benefits from being a new service is that we’re adding combined force elements from the start – getting the right accounts, acknowledging unique perspectives and capabilities from Allied and Partner military services, and incorporating space effects into the full scope of joint and combined military operations,” he said.



Resolute Space is designed to grow warfighters ready to deter emerging threats, leverage advanced technology and tactics to stay ahead of competitors and adversaries, and defend U.S. interests in, from and to space. Through integrated large-scale exercises, Guardians hone the warfighting edge required to operate seamlessly with joint and Allied forces.



“Adaptability, agility, and professionalism are core to what we represent as a Space Force service component to the largest combatant command in the world,” said May. “There’s what we know, there’s what we can do, and there’s what we think is possible. You can’t stop there. Resolute Space takes us further beyond the edge of what we think is possible.”