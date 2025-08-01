Corps of Engineers seeks comments on Lock and Dam 7 dredging

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking public comments on a draft Environmental Assessment, or EA, for two proposed routine dredge cuts within Pool 8 of the Mississippi River, near Lock and Dam 7 in La Crescent, Minnesota.

Removing river sand from these locations will help aid navigation. The location was last dredged in 1973.



This proactive approach aims to maintain a 9-foot channel depth and minimize the need for emergency dredging. The frequency of dredging will depend on river conditions. The earliest area would be dredged is this fall.



A final determination on the draft EA will be made following the public review period. A copy of the EA can be viewed and downloaded from the St. Paul District website at: https://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Home/PublicNotices.aspx. The Corps of Engineers is conducting a review of the environmental effects in accordance with the National Environment Policy Act.



Comments should be submitted no later than Sept. 4. Questions and comments concerning the project should be directed to CEMVP_Planning@usace.army.mil. Please address all correspondence on this project to the St. Paul District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Attention: Regional Planning and Environment Division North, 332 Minnesota Street, Suite E1500, St. Paul, Minnesota, 55101.



Dredging the Mississippi River 9-foot navigation channel is a critical component to ensure the movement of commercial goods. To maintain the channel, the St. Paul District removes around 1 million cubic yards of dredged material, or river sand, every year. This is enough material to fill US Bank Stadium. Maintaining the navigation channel is vital to the regional economy.



