Lynn Kaczenski Has Graduated from Basic Training on 07/27/2025

Courtesy Photo | Tucker, GA native, U.S. Civilian Lynn Kaczenski has graduated from basic training at 110th Attack wing, MI. Civilian Kaczenski is a 1998 graduate of Carrollton High School, Carrollton, GA. Civilian Kaczenski graduated university in 2003 from Georgia State University, Atlanta, GA. see less | View Image Page