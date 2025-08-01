2025 Military Health System Research Symposium Kicks Off, Showcasing the ‘Highest Standards’ of Military Medicine

Photo By Robert Hammer | Dr. Stephen Ferrara, Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, gives...... read more read more Photo By Robert Hammer | Dr. Stephen Ferrara, Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, gives opening remarks at the 2025 Military Health System Research Symposium in Kissimmee, Florida, Aug. 4. Over 3,000 military and industry health researchers, scientists, and healthcare professionals gathered to share their work through plenary and breakout sessions. MHSRS is a venue to exchange knowledge that advances medical readiness for the warfighter, sharing key research on topics including, traumatic brain injuries, psychological and behavioral health, global health engagements, combat casualty care, expeditionary medicine, and artificial intelligence. see less | View Image Page

The 2025 Military Health System Research Symposium, the premier scientific meeting of the Department of Defense focusing on the unique medical needs of the warfighter, launched on Aug. 4 in Kissimmee, Florida.



Dr. Stephen Ferrara, acting assistant secretary of defense for health affairs, expressed his gratitude to researchers in his opening remarks, noting, “It’s a real honor to be here with so many dedicated military and civilian researchers.”



“There are few prouder legacies in military medicine than our research legacy. This audience sits atop broad shoulders, on the shoulders of giants, but you've never rested on that legacy,” said Ferrara. “On the contrary, you're challenged by it. You challenge yourselves to live up to the highest standards, the standards set by those who came before you, not only the famous names, but also the quiet heroes who toiled and innovated anonymously for mission, for country, but most of all for their patient.”



Touching on the conference’s theme, “Supporting the Deployed Warfighter through Military Medical Research,” Ferrara said, “When I talk about the 3 ‘S’s’ that comprise our mission—supporting our warfighter, sustaining our clinical skills, and strengthening our chain—your work exemplifies these priorities.”



Ferrara addressed the challenges facing military medicine brought about by the changing nature of the battlefield.



“The next fight won’t look like the last one,” he said. “The lines are blurred. The frontlines are everywhere. And in this new environment, everything and everyone is a target—including our medics, our supply lines, our communications, even our care platforms.”



“What does this all tell us?” continued Ferrara. “It tells us that military medicine—and military medical research—must evolve from the inside out. We can’t afford to develop in isolation and test in comfort. We must design for the fight we’re going to face, not the one we remember.”



Ferrara said the path forward is clear.



“That means training in chaos, not in calm. It means testing technologies under fire, not under fluorescent lights. And it means asking, ‘Will this help a medic save a life when they are the only one left standing?’ The answer must be yes.”



MHSRS provides a unique opportunity for researchers, healthcare professionals, and DOD leaders to share the latest research findings and advances in combat casualty care, military operational medicine, clinical and rehabilitative medicine, and infectious diseases.



The 2025 call for submissions drew 2,744 research abstracts in 69 scientific topic areas covering the four MHSRS focus areas—warfighter medical readiness, expeditionary medicine, warfighter performance, and return to duty—a 15% increase over 2024. The 473 oral presentations chosen by peer review represent the best of this year's submitted abstracts.



The plenary featured remarks from Brig. Gen. (Dr.) Zivan Aviad Beer, surgeon general of the Israeli Defense Forces discussing the IDF Medical Corps' advancements in military medicine during nearly two years of conflict.



“The story of the IDF Medical Corps is one of innovation and transformation,” said Beer. “Our ability to rapidly adapt and transition from ideation to execution makes the medical corps unique, and allowed us to save more lives than ever before.”



A panel discussion on “Drone Warfare and the New Resilience Paradigm” closed the opening session.



“Today, we'll see, hear, and I hope you will feel, the physical and mental injury inflicted by a new type of war, the relentless drone warfare,” said co-moderator Dr. John Holcomb, professor of trauma and acute care surgery at the University of Alabama Birmingham Department of Surgery.



The panel featured three members of the Ukraine Defense Force who spoke of their experiences and knowledge gained facing the challenge of drone warfare.



A series of awards were presented during the symposium’s opening session, recognizing distinguished service to the MHS, and outstanding individual and team achievements. Additional awards will be presented later in the conference for the “Young Investigator” competition and the scientific poster presentations.



The conference also features an exposition showcasing displays from government, military, industry, and academic institutions. Government and military agencies participating in the expo include the Air Force Research Laboratory, 711th Human Performance Wing, Airman Biosciences Division, the National Intrepid Center of Excellence, and the Naval Medical Research Command.



Visit the 2025 MHSRS spotlight page on Health.mil for more news and highlights from this symposium and engage with us on social media using the #MHSRS2025 hashtag.