Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AAFES provides food, drink to Sheridan Barracks at Garmisch

    Mini market

    Photo By Andrea Griesser | SHERIDAN BARRACKS, Germany – The Army and Air Force Exchange Services set up a...... read more read more

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.05.2025

    Story by Andrea Griesser 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    SHERIDAN BARRACKS, Germany – The Army and Air Force Exchange Services set up a self-service mini-market to sell Soldiers and other community members food and drinks recently at Sheridan Barracks in Garmisch, Germany.

    A contracted café on the installation closed in spring, and since then Soldiers, employees and students of the George C. Marshall Center had no opportunity to purchase a cup of coffee or snacks without walking to Artillery Kaserne.

    “We are pleased to see AAFES supporting the GCMC and the garrison by opening the mini market to improve quality of life for everyone on the installation,” said Phil Merchant, deputy garrison manager for Garmisch.

    The first unattended retail unit is in Bldg. 109, next to the Mueller Fitness Center. It is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Friday.

    The mini market offers snacks and drinks and some frozen items, like pizza. A microwave is available to prepare food.

    Payment is made at a self-service kiosk with either a credit or debit card.

    To learn more about the Garmisch military community and other communities of U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, visit https://home.army.mil/bavaria/communities.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 07:29
    Story ID: 544741
    Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAFES provides food, drink to Sheridan Barracks at Garmisch, by Andrea Griesser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Self service
    Mini market

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    Garmisch
    StrongerTogether
    armynewswire
    Better in Bavaria
    AAFES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download