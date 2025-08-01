AAFES provides food, drink to Sheridan Barracks at Garmisch

Photo By Andrea Griesser | SHERIDAN BARRACKS, Germany – The Army and Air Force Exchange Services set up a...... read more read more Photo By Andrea Griesser | SHERIDAN BARRACKS, Germany – The Army and Air Force Exchange Services set up a self-service mini-market to sell Soldiers and other community members food and drinks recently at Sheridan Barracks in Garmisch, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Andrea Griesser, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

SHERIDAN BARRACKS, Germany – The Army and Air Force Exchange Services set up a self-service mini-market to sell Soldiers and other community members food and drinks recently at Sheridan Barracks in Garmisch, Germany.



A contracted café on the installation closed in spring, and since then Soldiers, employees and students of the George C. Marshall Center had no opportunity to purchase a cup of coffee or snacks without walking to Artillery Kaserne.



“We are pleased to see AAFES supporting the GCMC and the garrison by opening the mini market to improve quality of life for everyone on the installation,” said Phil Merchant, deputy garrison manager for Garmisch.



The first unattended retail unit is in Bldg. 109, next to the Mueller Fitness Center. It is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Friday.



The mini market offers snacks and drinks and some frozen items, like pizza. A microwave is available to prepare food.



Payment is made at a self-service kiosk with either a credit or debit card.



To learn more about the Garmisch military community and other communities of U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, visit https://home.army.mil/bavaria/communities.