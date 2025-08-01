Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Andrea Griesser 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    SHERIDAN BARRACKS, Germany – The Army and Air Force Exchange Services set up a self-service mini-market to sell Soldiers and other community members food and drinks recently at Sheridan Barracks in Garmisch, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Andrea Griesser, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 07:28
    Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, DE
