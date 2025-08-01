SHERIDAN BARRACKS, Germany – The Army and Air Force Exchange Services set up a self-service mini-market to sell Soldiers and other community members food and drinks recently at Sheridan Barracks in Garmisch, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Andrea Griesser, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 07:28
|Photo ID:
|9238568
|VIRIN:
|250805-D-EW953-1218
|Resolution:
|1524x2032
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, DE
|Hometown:
|GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mini market [Image 2 of 2], by Andrea Griesser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AAFES provides food, drink to Sheridan Barracks at Garmisch
No keywords found.