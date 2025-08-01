Police Week at Edwards honors fallen and strengthens community connection

Photo By Christian Raterman | Staff Sgt. Brandon Terrell calls fallen heroes by name, while Staff Sgt. Jacob...... read more read more Photo By Christian Raterman | Staff Sgt. Brandon Terrell calls fallen heroes by name, while Staff Sgt. Jacob Yarbrough salutes in front of a display that honors all defenders, including canines, who made the ultimate sacrifice, during Police Week closing ceremony May 16. (Photo by C.J. Raterman) see less | View Image Page

Congress established National Police Week in 1962 to recognize law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. While the week's primary focus remains honoring fallen officers, many law enforcement agencies also use the occasion to build connections with the community through various outreach activities.



The 412th Security Forces Squadron held a week of activities May 12-16 to build connections, foster understanding and promote trust between law enforcement officers and the base population.



“This week stands as a solemn reminder of the extraordinary courage and unwavering commitment of our defenders and law enforcement officers,” Lt. Col. Patrick Gordon, 412th SFS commander, said. “Their sacrifice echoes through generations and inspires us all.”



Police Week at Edwards kicked off with an opening ceremony emphasizing remembrance, honor, and support. It paid tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice but also showed support for those who continue to serve.



Edwards’ defenders opened the doors of their squadron building to welcome and inform the base population about the unit, members and services. The open house featured displays of equipment and demonstrations of technology utilized by the unit.



During a show-and-tell event, students from on-base schools learned about law enforcement roles, equipment and responsibilities. Defenders emphasized bike safety since bikes are the as the primary means of school transportation for many students living on base. Students also took pictures with a rapid assault mobile vehicle, unloaded machine guns, and interacted with robots utilized by the explosive ordinance disposal team.



During the field day, defenders and base residents played flag football, tug of war and other games to boost comradery and strengthen sense of community.



A 5K ruck march gathered 20 participants who marched with 20-to-50-pound backpacks, also called rucksacks, in remembrance to fallen officers.



“It was an honor to get out there with defenders. Prior to the start, we passed around bricks memorializing fallen troops and added those to our rucks,” 2nd Lt. Dalton Smith, 412th SFS, said. “While you're rucking you aren't necessarily thinking about that, but once you finish you reflect more about the lost Airmen that events like these try to immortalize."



A golf tournament brought together the base population for a moment of silence, remembrance of fallen officers and a day of golf in support to the Defenders Alliance, the beneficiary of the $1,500 raised during the event.



The week ended with a ceremony acknowledging the service of all officers, including canines. During the ceremony that closed the ceremonial week, a display of a bulletproof vest, a helmet, a kennel and a feeding plate acknowledged the service of all officers, including K-9s. The combination of these elements represents the dangers faced by law enforcement officers and their willingness to take high risks for the protection of our communities.



"Leading Police Week at Edwards AFB wasn't just a task; it was a deeply personal experience,” Tech. Sgt. Walter Spears said. “It gave me a chance to really reflect on the challenges and rewards we face as military law enforcement, and it reignited my passion for serving with honor and protecting the community we call home.”