    Police Week at Edwards honors fallen and strengthens community connection [Image 2 of 2]

    Police Week at Edwards honors fallen and strengthens community connection

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Christian Raterman 

    412th Test Wing   

    Staff Sgt. Brandon Terrell calls fallen heroes by name, while Staff Sgt. Jacob Yarbrough salutes in front of a display that honors all defenders, including canines, who made the ultimate sacrifice, during Police Week closing ceremony May 16. (Photo by C.J. Raterman)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 19:38
    Photo ID: 9237813
    VIRIN: 250516-F-GK285-1021
    Resolution: 5338x3559
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Police Week at Edwards honors fallen and strengthens community connection [Image 2 of 2], by Christian Raterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Material Command
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center
    Edwards Air Force Base

