Staff Sgt. Brandon Terrell calls fallen heroes by name, while Staff Sgt. Jacob Yarbrough salutes in front of a display that honors all defenders, including canines, who made the ultimate sacrifice, during Police Week closing ceremony May 16. (Photo by C.J. Raterman)
Police Week at Edwards honors fallen and strengthens community connection
