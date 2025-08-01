USS Germantown Changes Command

Courtesy Photo | The Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) conducted a change...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) conducted a change of command ceremony on its flight deck at Naval Base San Diego on June 18, 2025. Cmdr. Benjamin Pearlswig took over as Commanding Officer from Cmdr. Kenneth Zilka. see less | View Image Page

The Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) held a change of command ceremony aboard the ship’s flight deck at Naval Base San Diego, June 18, 2025. Cmdr. Benjamin Pearlswig relieved Cmdr. Kenneth Zilka as Commanding Officer.



“As I reflect on the last twenty months onboard, I’ve been asking myself, was this tour challenging and rewarding? For the crew of a 39-year-old ship it was extremely challenging. Leading the ship through maintenance availabilities coupled with certifications, which led to 4th fleet patrol was exceptionally rewarding.”



Prior to assuming command of Germantown in October 2023, Zilka, a native of Buffalo, Ohio served as the Executive Officer aboard USS New Orleans. He completed two patrols in the Western Pacific as a part of Forward Deployed Naval Forces Japan.



As Germantown’s Commanding Officer, Zilka guided the crew through multiple maintenance availabilities and a rigorous basic phase. His leadership proved instrumental in the early certification of our engineering plant. He successfully led Germantown in support of RIMPAC 2024. Following RIMPAC, Germantown deployed to 4th fleet in support of SOLIDAREX 2024.



Cmdr. Pearlswig is a native of Turner, Oregon. He is a 2005 graduate from Oregon State University where he obtained his commission through the Reserve Officer Training Corps Program. He is also a 2011 graduate of the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California.



Afloat, he has served around the world working with allies and partners throughout the 2nd, 3rd, 5th, 6th, and 7th Fleet Areas of Operations. His most recent assignment was as the Executive Officer of USS Shiloh (CG 67).



Pearlswig addressed the crew for the first time as commanding officer, thanking Zilka for his exemplary leadership and dedication to the command.



“I am honored to serve alongside each and every one of you, and I am more excited to get to know all of you,” said Pearlswig. “Together, we will continue to uphold the proud, 40-year tradition of Germantown, by paving the way for others, so they can follow in our footsteps."



Germantown is homeported in San Diego and is a part of Amphibious Squadron 7 which is responsible for six amphibious ships and embarked Marine expeditionary forces to execute all assigned operational tasks in support of the nation’s defense strategy.