US, Panamanian Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians Enhance Panama Canal Safety

PANAMA CITY, Panama – U.S. Navy explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 2 trained EOD personnel assigned to the Panamanian National Police (PNP) and National Aeronaval Service of Panama (SENAN) at PANAMAX 25, July 6 – August 9, 2025.



PANAMAX is a premier multinational exercise that strengthens regional security, enhances interoperability, and reinforces integrated deterrence through joint defense of the Panama Canal, ensuring the continued security of vital global shipping lanes. As part of the preparation for PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I, the Government of Panama conducted unilateral, simulated Panama Canal security operations, supported by U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).



“As EOD technicians, we are critical enablers of freedom of movement across all domains. Whether it is on land, maritime, permissive or non-permissive, EOD clears the way.” said LT Daniel Long, assigned to EODMU-2. “During PANAMAX, our platoon conducted joint underwater search and demolition training with Panamanian EOD counterparts, strengthening interoperability and partner capabilities. This engagement enhanced partner capacity and reinforced our shared commitment to ensuring the security of the Panama Canal.”



For PANAMAX 25, SOUTHCOM led the pre-planning and coordinated logistics, and EODMU-2, a subordinate command of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 2 headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia, led the planning and execution, sharing extensive limpet mine response knowledge and capabilities with the PNP and SENAN.



U.S. Navy expeditionary forces like EODGRU-2 have a long-standing presence in the 4th Fleet area of operations, regularly training with partner nations on tactics and procedures for maritime ordnance, IED threats, and limpet mine response—sharpening collective lethality and supporting freedom of navigation across the region.



“PANAMAX is an opportunity to train EOD technicians from Panama in all aspects of EOD, furthering their expertise and effectiveness. While here we have conducted training including live demo operations, surface/improvised explosive devices, limpet search, locate mine response, and CBRN training in conjunction with the defense threat reduction agency.” said Chief Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician Joel Franczak, assigned to EODMU-2. “Our goal here is to provide tactics and procedures that can enhance their force in the wide range of tasks they may come across. Interoperability is an important attribute to the U.S. Navy and Mobile Unit 2 stands ready to support the mission.”



Multinational exercises like PANAMAX are a tangible representation of the agility and cooperation made possible through partnership in the dynamic security environment of the Panama Canal.



U.S. Navy EOD is the only community with underwater capabilities as a core competency, and their capabilities directly support deterrence of aggression, promote freedom of navigation and stability, and contribute directly to the fight for sea control. The unique ability to conduct explosive ordnance disposal operations and clear hazards underwater make U.S. Navy EOD crucial in a future fight for sea control – protecting U.S. and partner bases, harbors and sea lanes.



EODGRU-2 operates as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and provides skilled, capable, and combat-ready deployable Navy EOD and Navy Diver forces around the globe to support a range of operations.



