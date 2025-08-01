Show Off Your School Spirit for a Chance at $3,000 in Exchange Gift Cards

Courtesy Photo | Exchange shoppers can win a share of $3,000 in #Exchange gift cards by showing off...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Exchange shoppers can win a share of $3,000 in #Exchange gift cards by showing off their school pride in the @ProcterGamble Show Your School Spirit Sweepstakes through Aug. 14. Learn more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-307 see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can win a share of $3,000 in Exchange gift cards in the P&G Show Your School Spirit Sweepstakes.



Authorized shoppers aged 18 years and older can enter by submitting a photograph showing off their school spirit at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes through Aug. 14.



Eight total winners will be chosen to receive the following prizes:



• Four grand prize winners will each receive a $500 Exchange gift card.

• Four runners-up will each receive a $250 Exchange gift card.



Winners will be notified no later than Aug. 29 by Exchange HQ via email and/or phone.



“With the fall academic year fast approaching, there is no better time to show off your school spirit for a chance at these exciting prizes,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “We look forward to seeing what the best customers in world have in store for this great sweepstakes.”



No purchase is necessary to enter. All authorized Exchange shoppers, including Veterans, Department of Defense civilians and Common Access Card (CAC) holders can enter. Veterans can visit https://aafes.media/paveterans to learn more about their shopping benefit while DoD civilians and other CAC holders can visit https://aafes.media/cacbenefitspa.



Social-media-friendly version: @shopmyexchange shoppers can win a share of $3,000 in #Exchange gift cards by showing off their school pride in the @ProcterGamble Show Your School Spirit Sweepstakes through Aug. 14. Learn more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-307



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, the Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in value to the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Travis Day at 214-312-3534 or daytra@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

X: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange