Operational Medical Systems team joins DoD, industry leaders for military health symposium in Florida

Team members with the Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office joined several hundred military and medical development industry experts today to kick off the Department of Defense’s annual four-day Military Health System Research Symposium in Kissimmee, Florida, Aug. 4, 2025.



MHSRS is a DoD-sponsored event that brings together leading experts from across the military and medical development industry to discuss the current and future states of military medicine, and to showcase the latest devices and technologies designed to preserve and protect the lives of America’s Warfighters.



During the event, OPMED experts will showcase the medical solutions they are developing through partnerships and agreements with DoD and private sector organizations. The team’s current programs are designed to fill capability gaps across the spectrum of combat casualty care—from point of injury and evacuation to hospitalization—with an emphasis on Large-Scale Combat Operations in remote, austere environments.



“Future conflicts will present complex and evolving challenges unique to modern warfare,” said U.S. Army Col. Owen L. Roberts, program manager for OPMED. “We are driving rapid capability development to deliver critical solutions directly to frontline medics. Our mission is clear: field life-saving technologies that protect service members on the battlefield and return them to duty without delay.”



MHSRS is an opportunity to show OPMED’s current and potential partners the strength of its core programs and the team’s persistent focus on meeting the needs of the U.S. Joint Force, according to Roberts.



“The accelerating pace of warfighting technology leaves no room for complacency,” he said. “Getting lifesaving capabilities to the front lines is critical to preserving Joint Force lethality and staying ahead of modern threats. As the DoD’s Joint medical capability developer, OPMED stands ready to deliver exactly what the Joint Force needs to fight and win—anywhere, against any adversary.”





About OPMED



OPMED, part of the Defense Health Agency, is the DoD’s leading force in medical development and acquisition, focused on enhancing Warfighter lethality and readiness. Project management teams develop and deliver next-generation, world-class medical capabilities that empower combatant commanders for Large-Scale Combat Operations, particularly within austere environments, with a twofold mission: save lives on the battlefield and swiftly return injured service members to duty.



To learn more about OPMED and how to partner with the DoD medical development enterprise, visit https://dha.mil/OPMED.



Media representatives may request more information by emailing the OPMED Public Affairs Office at usarmy.detrick.medcom-usammda.mbx.usammda-pao@health.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2025 Date Posted: 08.04.2025 08:06 Story ID: 544667 Location: KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operational Medical Systems team joins DoD, industry leaders for military health symposium in Florida, by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.