    Operational Medical Systems team joins DoD, industry leaders for military health symposium in Florida

    KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Photo by T. T. Parish 

    Operational Medical Systems

    Team members with the Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office joined several hundred military and medical development industry experts today to kick off the Department of Defense’s annual four-day Military Health System Research Symposium in Kissimmee, Florida, Aug. 4, 2025. (Defense Health Agency Graphic by T. T. Parish/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Location: KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, US
    Medical Development
    Military Health System Research Symposium
    OPMED
    Operational Medical Systems
    MHSRS2025
    MHSRS25

