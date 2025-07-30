USS Frank Cable visits Brisbane, Australia

BRISBANE, Australia (Aug. 4, 2025) – Forward-deployed U.S. Navy submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) departed Brisbane, Australia following a scheduled port visit, Aug. 4, 2025. Frank Cable is underway supporting 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



During the port visit, Ohio-class guided missile submarine USS Ohio (SSGN 726), the lead ship of its class, moored alongside Frank Cable, marking a historic first-in-class visit to Brisbane.



With the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Pacific Day just days away, this submarine tended visit to Brisbane mirrored the arrival of the World War II submarine tender USS Griffin (AS 13) and the six S-class submarines of Submarine Squadron 5, 83 years prior. This visit further strengthened the longstanding alliance the United States shares with Australia and underscored the shared sacrifice commemorated by the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Pacific Day.



Frank Cable and Ohio crew members engaged with the local community at Queensland Maritime Museum where they aided in a restoration project, deepening the connection between the U.S. and Australia through morale boosting exchanges. Frank Cable last visited Brisbane in 2022 when the ship and crew provided disaster relief services following the eastern Australian floods.



“The U.S. and Australia alliance is an anchor for peace, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific,” said Capt. Mike Thompson, commanding officer of Frank Cable. “Collaboration with our Australian allies will remain a top priority as we continue to strengthen our friendship through shared values and interests.”



During the port visit, Frank Cable provided logistical support to the USS Ohio (SSGN 726), facilitating the submarine’s ability to moor in a unique port.



“The U.S. and Australia are continuing to identify new ways to work together in the Indo-Pacific region according to our shared values and interests,” said Capt. Eric Hunter, commanding officer of the guided-missile submarine USS Ohio (SSGN 726). “The USS Ohio is proud to be at the forefront of this unprecedented collaboration.”



Local media sources were invited aboard the ship to participate in a media availability where they were able to listen to opening remarks from key leaders and ask questions. Following the media availability, Frank Cable hosted a reception for national and local leaders, providing an opportunity to meet with U.S. Navy leadership, tour the ship’s spaces, and connect with one another in a social setting.



"USS Frank Cable and USS Ohio's visit to Brisbane is historic," said Rear Adm. Lincoln Reifsteck, commander, Submarine Group 7. "But our alliance is not defined by one event or initiative. It’s a deep, enduring partnership grounded in shared values, mutual trust, and a long history of standing together when it matters most."



Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, provides expeditionary maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region.

