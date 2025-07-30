Courtesy Photo | CIVITAVECCHIA, Italy (August 3, 2025) - Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | CIVITAVECCHIA, Italy (August 3, 2025) - Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) arrives in Civitavecchia, Italy, for a scheduled port visit, August 3, 2025. Bainbridge, a part of Destroyer Squadron Two and Carrier Strike Group Twelve, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (August 3, 2025) –Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) arrived in Civitavecchia, Italy, for a scheduled port visit, August 3, 2025.



The visit comes after Bainbridge concluded its participation in NATO’s Neptune Strike 25-2 enhanced vigilance activity, where the crew worked side-by-side with Allies in events like Surface Action Group training and a sea and air formation. The activity ran from July 24 to August 1.



“The last several weeks were an incredible opportunity to work with our Allies and build upon our legacy of interoperability.” said Cmdr. Raymond Miller, commanding officer of Bainbridge. “Now, our Sailors are excited to visit Civitavecchia and we are grateful to our Italian hosts for their gracious hospitality.”



Prior to Neptune Strike 25-2, the ship transited the Strait of Gibraltar alongside Spanish Armada Santa Maria-class ESPS Canarias (F86) and other ships within the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, July 19. Bainbridge also operated with the Italian Navy’s ITS Spartaco Schergat (F 598) while in the Mediterranean Sea.



Alongside USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), the nine embarked squadrons of Carrier Air Wing Eight, Destroyer Squadron Two’s USS Mahan (DDG 72), and USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81), Bainbridge conducted multi-domain strike group operations in the Atlantic Ocean before transiting east at the beginning of July.



For more than 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa has forged strategic relationships with our Allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.



Bainbridge, a part of Destroyer Squadron Two and Carrier Strike Group Twelve, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region.